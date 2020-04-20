By Shelly Smith and Sarah Raskin
As the commonwealth attempts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and reserve health care resources for those experiencing the most severe cases, health systems quickly are shoring up a known but, in many cases, neglected resource for basic and specialty care: telehealth. The expansion of telehealth services is a response to the pandemic that reinforces necessary social distancing while, in theory, preserving access to care, particularly among patients whose existing health burdens increase their vulnerability to COVID-19.
While telehealth is a viable option for some, a substantial group of people without access to high-speed internet cannot obtain telehealth services to ensure their well-being during this crisis.
Widespread use of telehealth has been impeded by state licensing variabilities, provider and patient comfort with technology, and access to high-speed internet.
The last point — access to high-speed internet — is a major obstacle in Virginia that creates a greater divide in health disparities between high- and low-income people.
According to the Commonwealth Connect Coalition, more than 600,000 homes and businesses in Virginia lack access to high-speed internet. The majority of these are found in the Southwest, Southside and Tidewater regions of the state.
Residents in these same localities have some of state’s poorest health outcomes, according to the 2019 County Health Rankings.
The most striking outcomes cited in the rankings are life expectancy variations. Life expectancy in Manassas Park (Northern Virginia), for instance, is age 91, while other regions’ rates lag behind, including Galax (Southwest) at 66, Martinsville (Southside) at 68 and Richmond County (Tidewater) at 75.
Virginia municipalities with the least access to broadband have a life expectancy of up to 25 years shorter than those with secure access. Life expectancy is shortened in these areas based on a range of factors, including limited access to care that leads to poorly controlled chronic disease. Telehealth is one mechanism that could assist in managing these chronic diseases.
For those who lack broadband, another option for telemedicine integration might be smartphone technology.
The Pew Research Center reports that 26% of lower-income Americans are smartphone dependent for internet use, meaning they own a smartphone but do not have broadband internet.
Using smartphone technology for telemedicine might result in data usage fees for patients, making this option unrealistic for low-income patients.
Virginia policymakers have made some strides to support the infrastructure required to bring broadband services to our underserved communities. For example, the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) funds communities to support broadband infrastructure development.
The increased use of telehealth causes us to reflect on Virginia’s failure to expand access to broadband and how this might inadvertently deepen the health care divide in the commonwealth.
Mere weeks before Virginia’s first cases of COVID-19 arose, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee killed Senate Bill 526 during this winter’s General Assembly, which proposed equal funding for rural community broadband development compared to funding for general economic development in the state.
This bill’s stagnation has left rural constituents at a considerable disadvantage for broadband connectivity and telehealth access.
It is time for legislators to prioritize funding for broadband infrastructure in the same way in which they incentivize companies such as Amazon. Citizens should advocate for equal access to broadband across our state as a mechanism to improve access to health care services.
The COVID-19 response demonstrates the opportunity for continued collaboration between the health care sector and policymakers to promote the well-being of our citizens. Our society is witnessing real-time innovation which, in part, is only possible due to global connectedness through the internet.
However, we must guard against the unintentional consequences of real-time innovations, such as telehealth, that could deepen the health care divide in our commonwealth.
As we combat this pandemic, we will learn more about health disparities in Virginia.
Investing in broadband infrastructure in underserved communities is a public health investment. Access to broadband is not a luxury but a necessity in today’s modern world for the health and safety of all Virginians.
