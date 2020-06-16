Stephen C. Piepgrass is a partner at Troutman Sanders, where he primarily represents clients interacting with and being investigated by state attorneys general, local governments and other enforcement bodies. Contact him at: stephen.piepgrass@troutman.com

Miranda A. Dore is an associate at Troutman Sanders, where she represents clients in various government and internal investigations and complex civil litigation actions. Contact her at: miranda.dore@troutman.com