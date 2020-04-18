Stephen Cobb, a Democrat, served as a deputy attorney general of Virginia under Mark Herring and as an Obama administration appointee at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Contact him at: stephen.cobb@troutman.com

Paul Reagan, a Democrat, served as chief of staff to former Virginia Gov. Terence McAuliffe and former U.S. Sen. Jim Webb of Virginia. Contact him at: preagan@mwcllc.com

Ashley Taylor, a Republican, served as a deputy attorney general of Virginia under Mark Earley and was appointed by President George W. Bush to U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Contact him at: ashley.taylor@troutman.com

Sarah E. Hunt, a Republican, is the CEO and co- founder of the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy, a post-partisan think tank founded on the values of equality, freedom and a more perfect union. She was previously a director at the American Legislative Exchange Council and practiced political law at Kevin L. Mannix, P.C. in Salem, Ore. Contact her at: sarah.hunt@raineycenter.org