America’s and Virginia’s unemployment insurance programs — born of the Great Depression and the Social Security Act of 1935 — might be another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has mutated unemployment insurance into a form that is financially unsustainable.
Each state has its own unemployment insurance trust fund, financed by taxes on employers and steadily growing in good times. The last time the Virginia Employment Commission publicly reported on our fund’s status — almost a year ago— it projected a balance of $1.3 billion by the end of 2019.
Confidence was so high, the legislative commission charged with oversight did not even hold its scheduled December meeting. The most recent federal report pegged Virginia’s fund at just slightly over (101%) the minimum balance the federal government considers solvency, ranking Virginia in the middle among the various states. It assumed Virginia had money for 12 or 13 weeks of benefits.
We do not. More Virginians have applied for unemployment insurance (UI) in three weeks (415,000) than the normal level over two to three years. The run on that particular bank (a perfect metaphor) is only starting.
When state trust funds run dry, federal loans — not grants — pick up the slack, and Virginia needed federal loans to pay benefits in the previous recession. The loans this time will be the largest ever. When this deeper crisis passes, those loans must be repaid by the higher employer taxes that automatically kick in.
How deep will the financial hole be? That partly depends on how Congress has changed the program.
First, Congress authorized — and apparently did pay for — a massive increase in the weekly benefit amount. Congress apparently added a flat $600 per week across the board, more than doubling Virginia’s existing maximum benefit of $378 per week in 2019. Some recipients will receive as much or more in benefits as they did in pay.
Congress will not let that increase expire until this crisis passes. Returning to the lower benefits that have been standard for almost a century will be politically unpopular. Unless Congress wants to make unemployment insurance into another entitlement program based on borrowed dollars — and it should not — future employer taxes will explode.
Second, Congress expanded benefits to cover self-employed workers, who clearly are a growing element of our economy. Not being employees, none of them have had taxes paid into state or federal unemployment insurance funds on their behalf. There was no trust fund for them. They never have collected UI checks in previous recessions.
Right now, they are being paid benefits with federal money under a new and separate program, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. When the smoke clears, Congress likely will decide that income replacement benefits for those workers should continue going forward.
A government-managed unemployment pool for self-employed workers is possible. Actuaries would need to determine the proper level of taxation. Traditional employers will be highly resistant to letting their taxes be used to protect this new, less stable group of workers. The self-employed might resent and resist a new tax. The political battle could be fierce.
The basic federal unemployment tax (FUTA) is eight-tenths of 1% of payroll. The state’s basic tax (SUTA) ranges from one-tenth of 1% on the first $8,000 paid ($8 per worker) for established firms with no claims up to 6.2% on a company with a history of major layoffs. The tax for them on the first $8,000 in wages works out to $496 per worker, and coming out of this crisis, more companies than ever before will face maximum or near-maximum UI taxes.
Virginia’s employers face two other taxes that will be higher. When the trust fund falls below 50% of solvency, a “fund builder” tax of $16 per worker is added for everybody. Businesses paid that from 2010 through 2015 after the previous, much shallower, recession.
Finally, there is a pool tax applied to all employers to cover deficits created by companies that go bankrupt and default, or create such massive drains on the fund that even their maximum taxes do not repay their debt. The pool tax peaked at $42.30 after the previous recession and likely will be larger than ever before after this crisis.
Even if the benefit structure is rolled back to pre-COVID-19 levels, the trust fund deficit will be so deep that a future General Assembly will face choices. To rebuild the fund, it might have to raise the state tax schedule beyond the current maximums or accept that the maximum tax under the current schedule will be applied for the foreseeable future.
The consequence is simple: If it costs more to hire people, fewer people will be hired.
