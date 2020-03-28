The sports world has been turned upside down by the coronavirus. Team sports from Little Leagues to March Madness have been canceled or delayed. Professional sports leagues such as the NBA, MLB and the NHL have either seen their seasons end abruptly or be delayed indefinitely as have golf and tennis tournaments. There are stories of individual athletes in shock, unable to cope with the effect the virus is having on their lives and athletic careers.
What also has been affected, perhaps unnecessarily, is these athletes’ skill levels and performances. I have worked with many athletes and teams, both amateurs and professionals.
One of my first questions is whether they believe they can significantly change their skill level. Many athletes, often in contrast to their coaches, believe they are as skillful as they can be. They might talk about playing harder, but do not believe their physical or mental skills will improve.
In almost all sports, there is a period where athletes have a break from competition. It is well known that these non-competitive periods provide players, coaches and teams with an opportunity to restructure and re-energize their games.
How does this happen? Several weeks ago, the RTD had an article about two Richmond women who qualified for the Olympic marathon trials. They are interesting because they have to overcome more obstacles than most athletes.
They are both married with young children and full-time careers, yet met the required time of less than 2 hours and 45 minutes to qualify to compete against more than 150 other Americans for three spots in the marathon. They dealt with the obstacles in their lives, in great measure, through the use of two mental skills: persistence and perseverance.
Teal Burrell was an average high school runner. She continued running and qualified for the Boston Marathon and the 2016 Olympic trials. Running become an integral part of her life, and to have a sport goal made her feel whole.
In preparation for the 2020 Olympic marathon qualifying trials, she learned she was pregnant and would need a C-section. Her big concern was when she could start running again following her postpartum period. She had trouble regaining her stride and was worried how long it was going to take to get it back together.
But she was determined to prove she could be both a mother and an elite runner. Although she did not qualify for the 2020 Olympics, she already has started to work toward the 2024 Olympic trials.
When Keira D’Amato first started running, all she wanted to do was quit. Her body and mind told her to quit but she told those voices to shut up, finished the run and since has continued to run. She became a high school state champion and a college All-American.
After college, she learned she had a medical problem with her foot that required surgery, but she could not afford the cost. The pain almost caused her to quit running. In the years that followed, she married, became a real estate agent, got the needed surgery and had two children.
When she tried to run after the birth of her second child, she lasted three minutes before crying and walking home. She persisted by taking incremental steps needed to qualify for the Olympic trials. Barriers persisted. She believed she could qualify and developed an incremental plan to reach her goal.
For example, she and her husband hired a babysitter for 7 a.m. so they could have a running date. She credits her family and the running community in Richmond for believing in her and providing support to make her comeback possible.
Neither of these women finished the trials in the top three and did not qualify for the 2020 Olympic marathon, but both are now starting to work toward the 2024 Olympics.
They must feel like all the athletes who have lost their seasons to the coronavirus. But they have learned some important lessons. Now they need to set a goal to improve some aspect of their routine and a plan to practice it during this offseason. Winning will not be easy, and all the battles necessary to win are not all on the playing field. There will be setbacks. But setbacks are really opportunities to grow and learn. They need not feel they are in this battle alone. Count on the help of family and friends. Finally, acquiring new mental skills will be as important as enhancing athletic skills. We all have new games, seasons and opportunities to work toward. Never give up.
