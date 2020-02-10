Redemption is a theme that Americans generally love. How many redemption tales have won Pulitzers and Oscars? How many newspaper stories have featured those who, after turning their lives around, seek to help others? We read these articles, we see these movies, we choose these books for our book clubs. We all marvel in awe at the resilience of the human spirit and its capacity for redemption.
If we admire redemption so universally, why do we react to opportunities for redemption so fearfully?
In 1995, Virginia abolished parole on a wave of “tough-on-crime” legislation that crashed on our nation. Back then, many believed that stronger sentencing standards would remove criminal actors from our communities, deter future criminal enterprises and result in safer neighborhoods. However, America soon became the mass incarceration capital of the world. According to The Sentencing Project, our rate of incarceration outpaces El Salvador and Russia. In 1992, our state and federal prison population totaled approximately 600,000 people; within 25 years, it nearly tripled to 1.4 million.
But these policies did not affect all people equally. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, for U.S. residents born in 2001, 1 in 3 black men and 1 in 18 black women face a likelihood of future incarceration; comparatively, 1 in 17 white men and 1 in 111 white women face that same likelihood. In many communities, black defendants and families have borne a disproportionately larger share of the consequences for this “tough-on-crime” campaign.
Recently, several state senators and delegates have offered a spectrum of bills that would revisit Virginia’s system of parole. Some proposals would grant parole eligibility to inmates who committed their crimes as juveniles. Others would open the opportunity for a parole hearing to all prisoners; however, as Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, sponsor of a full repeal bill, has said, “The fact that you’re eligible for parole doesn’t mean you’re going to get parole.”
This past fall, I interviewed two returned citizens who were granted parole, Paul Taylor and Weldon Prince Bunn, as part of the University of Richmond’s Public Interest Law Review Symposium on Restorative Justice. These gentlemen shared with unvarnished honesty their respective journeys: the culture of and challenges in the communities in which they grew up; their early involvement with the criminal justice system; their battles with substance abuse; the pain experienced by their victims and their victims’ families; the pain experienced by their own families; the cycle of fear, anger and despair; and the decisions fueled by and fueling that cycle.
But theirs is a story of redemption. While in prison, Taylor participated and ultimately led a peer-mentoring program that works with inmates to unpack their histories in order to take control of their futures; he later recruited Bunn to engage in the program. Through classes, counseling and support, these men learned to own their pasts while not disowning their potential. After Taylor’s release on parole (his and Bunn’s convictions predated the 1995 abolition), he co-founded RVA League for Safer Streets with a fellow returned citizen, Jawad Abdu; Bunn later joined Taylor to further RVA League’s mission, working with community youth to teach them what took Taylor and Bunn pain and imprisonment to learn. Or, as Taylor has said, “I’m teaching you what I learned in prison, so that you don’t have to go there to find out.”
Merriam-Webster defines redemption as “the action of saving or being saved from sin, error, or evil.” By that definition, Taylor and Bunn are doubly redeemed, as they were both saved and are now saving others. In the midst of the parole debate, I wonder: How many more like them are currently in our prison system? How many potential allies are sitting in jail cells alone instead of in community centers working with those who could most benefit from their engagement? If you asked Taylor and Bunn, they could immediately give you a list of names to start.
Parole is not a “get out of jail free” card, nor does it seek to discount the crime committed or demean its impact upon victims or their families. Indeed, it recognizes that the road to redemption only begins after accepting full responsibility for one’s actions and their consequences.
In a way, a critical review of parole may be the prelude to our own redemptive narrative as a commonwealth and our part in the mass incarceration crisis.
Hopefully, it’s the next redemption story for us all to admire.
