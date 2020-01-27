As Richmond police politely asked armed and masked gun rights proponents to clear Ninth Street so that traffic could resume after their mass rally, a demonstrator unfolded his pocketknife and carefully pried an orange “Guns Save Lives” sticker from the pavement.
Proud of this attention to civic detail, he held up the sticker as he dropped it into a trash bag and urged his cohorts to leave the area better than they found it on Jan. 20.
A similar scene was captured on television, part of the post-rally laurels laid on demonstrators for proving all the naysayers wrong — not only was there no violence on this day of civility at the barrel of a gun, but they were even picking up after themselves.
I don’t know what type of civil discourse is based on carrying assault weapons and displaying militia gear in such numbers to require elaborate security, traffic disruptions and the cancellation of a vigil that respects rather than mocks the spirit of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. I don’t know how it speaks to the rule of law when sheriffs proclaim they’ll defy statutes they’re sworn to uphold.
It reminded me of a head-swiveling moment at a recent Virginia Beach City Council public hearing on a resolution supporting the Second Amendment. After hours of testimony that included comparisons of gun restrictions to the tyranny of dictators and suggestions that the United States was going the way of Venezuela, the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, the crowd was saluted for its civility.
To be sure there were thoughtful people in both places. Gun regulation remains a divisive topic. Survivors of violent crime differ on these questions just as do the rest of us. But the armed presence outside Capitol Square, where guns had been banned by Gov. Ralph Northam, stilled voices that deserved to be heard.
The show of force sadly led gun safety advocates to cancel their annual King holiday vigil that had been scheduled that afternoon. In reporting on the advocacy of gun violence survivors, I’ve always seen the event as one of hope and healing. It’s a time to memorialize those who have lost their lives. But the size of the armed crowd, and reports that it could include white supremacists and others who invaded Charlottesville in 2017, raised safety concerns for families and young advocates.
For years Second Amendment supporters have argued that even in the post-Heller era of the U.S. Supreme Court, their rights are eroding. (That complaint continued despite the inability of Congress to embrace gun control even after the murders of 20 first-graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.)
But the court’s landmark Heller decision leaves room for constitutional restrictions that have been enacted by numerous states, even gun-friendly Florida. Virginia is close to joining those ranks.
Republican legislators could have discussed gun safety in the special session Northam called in July after the mass shootings at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. But in an election-year gamble, GOP members shut down the session in about 90 minutes. Many Democrats ran campaigns based on gun safety and took control of the House and Senate.
Gun rights proponents fought back, convincing the governing boards of more than 130 localities to declare themselves gun “sanctuaries” or, in a lesser step, Second Amendment supporters. Neither designation carries any legal authority. Amid the tumult, Democratic majorities have moved decisively on needed gun safety legislation.
In Virginia Beach, a community unified in grief but seemingly divided over guns, the council backed a resolution on Jan. 6 supporting the Second Amendment. Before the vote, Councilman Aaron Rouse, a 2007 Virginia Tech graduate, movingly gave his perspective. He held his hands just a short ways apart to show the size of the Norris Hall windows from which some students jumped to safety on the day that 32 students and professors were killed. Turning to May 31, Rouse recounted accompanying family members to meet with chaplains in Virginia Beach.
“I’m a gun owner,” Rouse said. “I also hold a concealed-weapons permit. And I understand all mass shootings are not preventable. But some tragedies are. Such as the mass shooting at Virginia Tech,” he said, and in Virginia Beach: “Twelve of our colleagues could still be here today. There is a sensible and reasonable way.” Rouse, who opposed the resolution, said the path forward begins with respect — not only for the Constitution but also for one another.
On a day of supposed civility in Richmond, true respect seemed to be in short supply. I’m glad the protesters decided to leave downtown cleaner than they found it. But the prospects for true civil discourse grow even dimmer in the aftermath of defiant armed protest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As I have pointed out before, if you need to take a gun to debate you have lost the debate... THE END... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.