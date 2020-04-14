In this spring of the pandemic, questions of life and death are paramount. We’ve lost loved ones, inspirational figures from all walks of life, and doctors and nurses serving on the front lines in overworked hospitals worldwide. From grocery clerks to firefighters, everyone in an essential job is in harm’s way.
With heavy hearts this week, we also must pause to honor the 32 students and faculty members who were killed by a gunman on April 16, 2007, at Virginia Tech. Though I use the word pause here, their memories — as with those who have died from the coronavirus — must remain everlasting to build a better and safer nation.
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law gun safety legislation that represented a historic achievement for Tech families and survivors whose advocacy grew from the despair of that cold spring day in Blacksburg and what was then the nation’s worst contemporary mass shooting. In a movement with many champions, Lori Haas and Andrew Goddard, the parents of children who were wounded at Tech, have been at the forefront year after year in Richmond. They’ve fought with facts while their opponents fostered fear with armed displays at Thomas Jefferson’s Capitol.
The work of gun safety advocates takes on added meaning as the nation shelters indoors through the coronavirus crisis, increasing the risk for suicides, tragic gun accidents involving children and domestic violence. In the meantime, gun stores are selling weapons in record numbers.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University and other institutions examine gun violence as a public health problem, applying the rigor of evidence-based research to create safer communities. It’s the approach the nation took in the highway safety reforms of the 1960s. And it’s the approach that ought to prevail in the COVID-19 debates over how long communities should practice social distancing, who should be tested and which drugs can safely be used.
Northam has framed his consistent support for gun safety reform through his experiences as a civilian and Army doctor who has treated wounded soldiers and children. Seven of his eight legislative proposals passed, representing change that many states have adopted even as Congress has remained gridlocked.
The signed bills establish universal background checks; extreme risk protection orders; reinstating the one-handgun-a-month purchase limit; reporting requirements for lost and stolen weapons; and toughening the penalty for recklessly allowing child access to firearms. Bills giving localities more authority to regulate firearms in public places and prohibiting weapon possession for people subject to protective orders were returned to the lawmakers for technical amendments. Legislators failed to adopt an assault weapons ban, which was sent to the Virginia State Crime Commission for study.
There is a brave history of American survivor advocacy — from Jim and Sarah Brady to the Parkland students and the many influential groups now helping steer the national discussion. In my book, “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings,” experts credit the Tech families for helping establish a template for activism.
Gun safety advocates nationwide helped fuel the Democratic takeover of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 after the murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Political change came to Virginia in 2019 after 12 people were murdered at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Republican legislators shut down a special session on gun safety called by Northam, and voters responded by installing Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate. The time was right for Haas, Goddard and other Tech community advocates — now backed by potent national movements.
April, though, brings difficult memories and retraumatization for so many. Not only from Blacksburg, but also in Columbine and across the nation where mass shootings have riven communities and forever changed the way people live. There are attacks, too, that have drawn less attention but the trauma they inflicted painfully endures. I’m thinking this week, for example, of the shootings at New River Community College, virtually next door to Tech, where two were wounded on April 12, 2013, and the violence that continues to shatter our neighborhoods.
As the nation faces the challenge of healing from a pandemic, it can look to the long roads of trauma recovery that stretch around the globe. In a season of renewal, it’s a cause that everyone can join.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.