Veteran journalist Thomas P. Kapsidelis was an editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch for nearly 30 years. He oversaw the RTD’s coverage of the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings. He left his job at the newspaper in 2016 to devote himself full time to writing “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings”, which was published by the University of Virginia Press. He is a visiting assistant professor of journalism at the University of Richmond, and he will be inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame in March. Contact him at: tkapsidelis@gmail.com