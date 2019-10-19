On a June night in Virginia Beach, an emotionally worn crowd of mourners stood and joined hands in the Rock Church, where they had gathered for the city’s memorial to the 12 slain at the municipal center less than a week earlier.
A calming ocean scene with the words “VB Remembers” was projected behind the stage as the service began. But when it later gave way to the photos of the murdered there was no escaping this reality: As at Virginia Tech 12 years earlier, and so many other places across the nation since, this city and its families were just beginning to face the lifetime of changes wrought by mass gun violence.
Earlier many had grieved near the site of the shootings in a space set aside for memorials. Outside the glare of cameras, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner talked privately with those who had gathered to pay their respects. I thought back to how Kaine, who was governor when 32 students and professors were murdered in Blacksburg, visited a memorial for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando in 2016. Forty-nine were killed there, and Kaine expressed his sorrow that any community would have to endure a tragedy that surpassed Tech in the number of deaths.
But on Oct. 1, 2017, 58 were gunned down in the Las Vegas country music concert shootings, and 26 were murdered on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. I spoke with Kaine for my book, “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings”, the following day, which was also the eve of Virginia’s statewide elections.
Kaine looked back at the aftermath of the April 16, 2007, tragedy, when the legislature made progress on many reforms but refused to enact meaningful gun safety legislation. And he discussed the U.S. Senate’s inability to pass universal background checks and other safety measures following the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Yet, he expressed hope that ultimately Congress will recognize the will of the people who want to make their communities safer.
I saw a glimpse of the will of the people on another evening in South Hampton Roads, this time at a League of Women Voters meeting. I spoke with engaged and informed citizens who were looking forward to the special General Assembly session on gun safety that had been called by Gov. Ralph Northam after the Virginia Beach shootings. I talked with people frustrated by the machinations that keep bills bottled in subcommittee and the continued sway that gun groups hold over Republican lawmakers.
When asked about the chances for legislative action, I wasn’t ready to dismiss the possibility that some good might take place. But I couldn’t have been more wrong. Given the chance to consider measures that have shown strong support in public opinion polls, Republicans instead used their narrow majorities in both chambers to shut down the session within an hour and a half.
Virginians get their chance to respond when they vote for members of the House and Senate on Nov. 5.
***
“After Virginia Tech” reports on the decade after the Tech shootings, focusing on the work of survivors, families and their supporters who advocated for gun safety legislation and other reforms. My reporting stretched across several states as I delved into what comes next when the attention fades after a mass shooting. In addition to meeting brave survivors and recounting their experiences, I found a wellspring of connections and empathy — stories of friendship, compassion and people simply wanting to help one another.
This all renews faith in the kind of attention that is difficult to sustain in an era when there are so many mass shootings the public can scarcely absorb one tragedy before the next occurs. One needs to look no further than recent weeks: In “an American summer stained in blood,” The New York Times reported, 126 were killed in mass shootings. The newspaper’s list began with Virginia Beach.
Voters began paying more attention even before our terrible summer. After the gun safety debate was energized by student advocates following the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Democrats seized control of the U.S. House of Representatives, with many of its new members supporting gun control. The House passed a universal background checks bill in February, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has refused to bring it up for a vote.
In Virginia, meantime, a Washington Post-Schar School poll found that 3 out of 4 voters consider gun policy “very important” in making their Election Day decisions.
Could Virginia finally draw closer to honoring the memories of those killed in Virginia Beach, Blacksburg and across the state by enacting gun safety laws?
While there is no one law or policy that can eliminate mass killings — and the daily homicides that plague our neighborhoods — measures taken together can make an impact without infringing on the rights of gun owners. Universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, weapon permits, limits on high capacity magazines and an assault weapons ban are among the steps that can help make communities safer. Public health experts have amassed evidence that these techniques work, including in reducing suicides.
In Virginia, there’s one more proposal that deserves attention — reinstating the state’s law limiting handgun purchases to one a month, adopted in 1993 to fight weapon trafficking to northeastern cities. Ignoring the objections of Tech families, Republican legislators repealed the law just weeks before the fifth anniversary of the shootings.
Earlier this summer, I spoke at a gun violence prevention conference organized by the mayor of Annapolis, Md., where five staff members of the Capital Gazette were fatally shot in 2018. The summit was held the day before the first anniversary of the murders. Afterward I spoke with a couple of participants who were incredulous that a law allowing someone to purchase a dozen handguns a year could be seen as an infringement.
The scare tactics of gun rights advocates don’t hold up. Their cause was bolstered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Heller decision in 2008, a ruling that seems safe with the court’s conservative majority. But Heller also recognizes the right to the kinds of regulations sought by citizens and even the corporate world.
Ed Stack, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, recently told CBS that his restrictions on firearm sales cost his company an estimated $250 million. He acknowledged that the actions of one business can’t stop mass shootings. But, he added, “If we do these things and it saves one life, don’t you think it’s worth it?” It’s a question Virginia voters can ask themselves — and every legislator — between now and Election Day.
There have been ***406*** mass shootings (4 or more shot in one incident) this year in the United States... While not all of them have been committed by right wing ideologues hefty number have... Like the Taliban and ISIS, hey seem to believe that carrying out terrorist acts will bring the rest of the nation around to their political thinking... This is what terrorism is all about... Here's an idea... Let's start by taking away (YES, TAKING AWAY) the weapons of choice of domestic terrorists... That means all weapons that are specifically designed to KILL PEOPLE... You want to shot up a concert, fine then try doing it with your dad's hunting rifle... Yeah you might get 4 or five people before a cop shoots you but you are not going to be better armed than the cop who is trying to stop you... COMMON SENSE 001 (remedial, non-credit)... ~~~ Bob
