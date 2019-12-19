223,000. That’s how many lives will likely be saved because Congress raised the nationwide age to buy tobacco products this week. The National Academy of Medicine studied the matter in 2015 and reached that conclusion, estimating that one simple change — changing the federal tobacco age limit from 18 to 21 — would afford an additional 4.2 million years of life to those born in the first two decades of this century.
The bill is not only a win for public health. It is also showing that Congress can still legislate for the common good even in an uncommonly partisan time.
I wrote this legislation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. In April of this year, we began a discussion about the shocking rise in youth tobacco use. For two decades, teenage tobacco use was declining, but a dramatic increase since 2017, driven largely by e-cigarettes, has erased our progress.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 3 high schoolers and 1 in 8 middle schoolers have used a tobacco product within the past 30 days. In the single year between 2017 and 2018, 1.5 million youngsters started using e-cigarettes, tempted by youth-focused flavors and other marketing efforts specifically targeting kids. The long-term toll will be tragic; 5.6 million children alive today are expected to die early from a smoking-related sickness.
Senator McConnell and I might seem an unlikely pair to work on this bill. We are clearly on opposite sides of the political aisle. And we are both from tobacco-producing states. But we have each worked on the matter for years.
I worked with the General Assembly to ban smoking in restaurants and bars as Virginia’s governor in 2009.
And Senator McConnell worked to drop the federal ban on hemp production, giving farmers an increased ability to transition from tobacco growing to another commercially viable crop. We want young people to grow up tobacco-free.
Our bill, introduced in May, was simple. Raise the federal age to 21 on all tobacco-related products, for all populations, in every part of the country, with no pre-emption on the rights of the states to take additional steps should they choose. This week, we passed the bill as part of our bipartisan year-end spending agreement.
Is this the sole answer to ending youth e-cigarette use? No.
We need to tackle the tactics that are used to hook kids — marketing strategies and flavors like cotton candy and gummy bear that are specifically focused on young people.
We need the Trump administration to carry out its previously announced plan to pull flavored e-cigarettes from the market, and it should take action to limit the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes.
It should follow through on its announced intentions to protect kids, and Congress should as well.
But, with this one change, we are already dramatically improving public health. The Tobacco 21 movement was started in 1996, with the hope of one day seeing the change that we now have within our grasp. Let’s celebrate this step to protect our children.
