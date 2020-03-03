Ensuring our children and students have a healthy planet to call home is of the utmost importance. We all know this to be true, but intent is only as good as the actions matched with it. For this reason, I’m proud of the tangible steps Virginia is taking to move toward increased use of renewable energy to create a brighter future for generations to come.
As a lifelong student and educator at the College of William & Mary and beyond, I’ve worked to encourage my students and colleagues to shape a better future globally and at the state and national levels.
I’ve also worked on commissions for previous governors, and commend the work Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration have done to meet this call for an improved, clean and renewable future for Virginia.
This past September, Northam signed an executive order that established the goal to produce 100% of Virginia’s electricity from carbon-free sources by 2050. Included in this plan are ambitious targets of producing 3,000 megawatts (MW) of solar and onshore wind by 2022 and 2,500 MW of offshore wind energy by 2026.
Crucial to offshore wind production is Dominion Energy’s ongoing development of the largest offshore wind project in the country. This wind farm is the crux of the governor’s proposed offshore wind energy production goals. The $7.8 billion project will feature 220 wind turbines 27 miles off the shores of Virginia Beach and will power 650,000 homes. The anticipated project completion date is set for 2026.
This wind farm, and other projects related to this renewable energy transition, will create thousands of jobs and invigorate our economy, while cleaning up our environment by reducing Virginia’s carbon emissions. One of the top drivers of job growth in the U.S. is installing and servicing wind turbines.
According to a 2016 study by the Workforce Development Institute on offshore wind production in the state of New York, developing a wind farm requires a diverse, highly skilled and well-trained workforce. To execute all aspects of an offshore wind farm requires an estimated 74 occupations to be involved, including construction workers, engineers, scientists and more. This brings jobs to multiple sectors of our economy. According to the American Wind Energy Association, in 2018, the wind energy industry alone employed more than 114,000 workers across all 50 states.
Investment in job creation and this cleaner future brings many benefits to the commonwealth, and efforts like this need be encouraged and replicated in other states.
Dominion and Virginia are looking for creative steps to continue this progress, recently moving forward on the largest electric school bus initiative in the country. Dominion announced that 50 electric school buses are coming to certain Virginia localities by the end of 2020, with the goal of adding at least 1,000 more school buses to the grid by 2025.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2018, just 7% of Virginia’s electricity came from renewable sources, so projects like these are important to meeting the governor’s zero-carbon-emission goal, protecting our planet overall, and ensuring that Virginia and the U.S. are leading the way toward a cleaner future. With the U.S. expected to become a net exporter of energy in 2020, this shows our progress but we can’t lose its importance.
According to The Union of Concerned Scientists, this transition toward renewables will decrease global warming due to a decrease in carbon emissions, lead to improved public health due to a decrease in air and water pollution, and create the jobs and economic benefits previously discussed.
Virginia is headed in the right direction, and the benefits will be witnessed for years to come. I look forward to many years of increased steps toward carbon-emission free energy in the commonwealth and across the nation through projects like the wind farm and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.