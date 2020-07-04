By Timothy Isaacs and Anthony Troy
In 1968 Paul Simon wrote the song “America,” recounting the narrator’s “empty and aching” trip “to look for America.” A product of its time, the song’s themes of loss, disillusionment and longing remain as relevant today as they were in 1968.
People still come from around the world to look for America. What these visitors do not realize is that the America they seek is not a place but an idea. Indeed, the Declaration of Independence, the preamble to the Constitution and the inscription on the Statue of Liberty present America as an idea that directly speaks to the historic quest for social, economic and political rights: That idea is the rule of law.
More than a decade ago, Brian Tamanaha, one of America’s foremost authorities on the rule of law, wrote, “The rule of law is the most important political ideal today, yet there is much confusion about what it means and how it works.”
Right now, we hear the “rule of law” used in discussions about racism and police brutality, Confederate monuments and flags, executive privilege and limited government. But what does it mean and how does it work?
Consider this simplified definition that attempts to capture the spirit of the rule of law: (1) the law must be clear, stable, certain and fair; (2) everyone, including government officials, is bound by the law; (3) laws are enacted and enforced equitably; and (4) there must be an independent judiciary that provides equal access to justice for everyone. Clearly, this definition identifies an ideal, an ideal that, for many Americans, seems unobtainable.
The current pandemic has shone a bright light on the social and economic inequities our nation’s most vulnerable citizens face, citizens the rule of law should protect. Recent weeks have demonstrated just how badly the rule of law has failed to address America’s original sin of racism.
The death toll rises, the number of cities ablaze with anger increases, and people of all hues and ages march the streets disillusioned by the institutions meant to serve and protect. Where is the clarity, certainty and fairness of the rule of law? Where is the accountability? Where is the equality and access to justice promised by the rule of law?
Today’s protesters, like so many who preceded them, are looking for America, looking for that ideal version of the rule of law. Like their predecessors, they find America wanting in its support of the rule of law. And this is the damnable truth about the rule of law in America: Historically, it has failed so many so often and continues to do so.
Why? Because having grown so divisive, we no can longer guarantee the promises of the Constitution’s preamble to “our Posterity.” Because as a nation we have lost our social consciousness and moral compass. Because challenged by an increasingly diverse and pluralistic society, we must recognize there no longer can be an “us” and “them.”
And yet, even now when the melting pot that once united us has become a boiling pot that scalds our national psyche, America’s democratic institutions still offer hope: Protesters still exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peacefully, to speak out freely against oppression and inequality; courts still maintain their judicial independence; and our elected officials still acknowledge the voice of the people by enacting laws to right the wrongs and guarantee equality, fairness and justice for all citizens.
Democracy is messy and the rule of law does not exist by its own volition. By demanding accountability and transparency from government and by demonstrating fidelity to the rule of law and its principles, we will extend our reach toward the ideal. In the end, we must reconcile “me” with “we” to reclaim the rule of law for the common good. The consequence of our failure will be, as Abraham Lincoln noted in 1862, to “ meanly lose, the last best hope of earth.”
So, as we continue to seek the rule of law, the idea that is America, let us share the frustrated, anguished hope of Langston Hughes, 20th century poet of the Harlem Renaissance and social activist for racial equality, when he writes:
“O, yes
I say it plain,
America never was America to me,
And yet I swear this oath —
America will be!”
(“Let America Be America Again,” 1935)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.