By Todd Stottlemyer and Jim Dyke
Winston Churchill once famously stated, “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” As leaders who are focused on helping the commonwealth diversify its economy and meet its 21st century talent demands, we are mindful of Churchill’s words.
Not long ago, Virginia faced the tough reality of having to compensate for loss of revenue imposed by a serious limit in federal spending due to sequestration. As the No. 1 per-capita recipient of federal defense dollars, Virginia was disproportionately impacted. In fact, in the General Assembly, the House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations estimated that federal defense contract dollars alone declined in Virginia by 20%.
Sequestration helped us all realize that we needed to diversify our economy. Leaders in Richmond responded by investing in research and education initiatives.
The Tech Talent Investment Program and the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) were key investments that helped bring Amazon HQ2 to Virginia.
Experts project the global cybersecurity market will reach $244.4 billion by 2024. Recent reports project that cybercrime will cost the world $6 trillion annually by 2021. The cyber economy is expanding faster than our workforce, with more than 50,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in the commonwealth and millions across the globe. Addressing this challenge requires long-term thinking, investment and a spirit of collaboration.
CCI is a critical engine for research, innovation and commercialization of cybersecurity technologies. It addresses the commonwealth’s need for growth of the cyber workforce. With more than 320 researchers, 21 universities, 16 community colleges and 87 industry partners all connected, CCI is the engine working to address this challenge. Innovative research is underway across Virginia, looking at securing 5G at our ports, increasing safety in autonomous vehicles, assuring trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI), leveraging AI to protect our power grid and securing personal medical devices from malicious code.
One particularly exciting component of the CCI, the 5G Security Testbed, officially will launch this year, creating a statewide technology differentiator that will allow hundreds of researchers the opportunity to test and evaluate new solutions to challenging problems. Moreover, the test bed will provide thousands of students across the commonwealth early access to cutting-edge technology that will soon be part of the fabric of our everyday lives.
Our elected leaders in Richmond showed considerable foresight in establishing CCI a few years ago. State funding is just starting to flow. CCI’s first executive director will be starting next month. Partners across Virginia are working together in unprecedented collaborations. And together, we already have submitted more than $60 million in federal grant proposals — dollars for which Virginia would otherwise not compete.
Now is not the time to cut this funding. While we are asleep at night, parts of the world are working to take away our security, lure away our technology talent, diminish our economy and attack the values we hold dear as a beacon of democracy. The United States is making serious investments in research in this new “arms-like” race. Virginia would be wise to remember the history of why economic diversification is important, and we should seize the opportunity to compete.
We respectfully hope that the state will continue its sustained investment in the years ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.