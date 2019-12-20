If there were only representatives of the people in Congress, wouldn’t votes for or against impeachment be interesting? The current fiasco in Congress is the best argument yet for the total elimination of political parties.
Roger Spence,
Richmond
***
Democrats are embarrassing themselves with the most partisan impeachment charade and the weakest evidentiary presentations in history. Combine these two with the reality they have no chance of conviction in the Republican-controlled Senate, and you have a political recipe for an election year disaster for Democrats in 2020.
David Edmunds,
Midlothian
***
I have had to start carrying my wallet in one of my front pockets. The governor has announced so many new spending initiatives requiring hundreds of millions of dollars that I kept feeling his hand on my wallet in my back pocket.
R. Wayne Baber,
Henrico
***
General Motors Co. has agreed to lend a new company some $40 million to start up an electric truck company. Why can’t they just give the money to this company out of the $11.2 billion that they have never paid back from the 2008 bailout? No GM products for me ever again.
Ralph Walker,
Chesterfield
***
It would seem that the Second Amendment sanctuary movement is showing the Democrats that winning elections is one thing but violating people’s right to bear arms is quite another.
William Stormont,
Urbanna
***
Our governor had some interesting ideas about his future Virginia budget requests. Some are really positive for most families, like more funding for public education. Other budget items like the proposed cigarette and gasoline taxes will not be as easy to live with. Once we start adding fuel taxes on a regular basis, the cost of gasoline will keep going higher. My home state of Pennsylvania has much higher gasoline prices now than when I was driving years ago. Choose wisely what you wish for.
Jim Alberston,
Midlothian
***
Ole Giese’s Letter to the Editor on Dec. 16 stated, “Each year more than 100,000 people fall victim to gun-related incidents in the U.S.” This could be misinterpreted as deaths. There were actually, in round numbers, 40,000 gun-related deaths in 2018, of which 60% (24,000) were suicides. I believe this presents a far different, and more accurate, accounting.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
Many students don’t want, or skip in the middle, medical education due to the strenuous words of diseases, medications and procedures. The new generation should try to simplify the names of diseases, medications and procedures by short words and/or numbers.
Jay Mittal,
Glen Allen
Brian Glass,
A gun death is a gun deaths and the attempt to diminish gun suicides as if they mean nothing is vile and despicable...
William Stormont,
No ones rights have been violated...Please get a clue..
David Edmunds,
Nonsense...The Clinton impeachment was just as partisan...Impeachment is a partisan affair...get a clue...
