General Assembly 2020 is well underway, and we are already witnessing a wave of encouraging, positive progress as LGBTQ-friendly legislation moves through both chambers. Equality Virginia is advocating for a variety of pro-equality bills, from banning conversion therapy on minors to making it easier for transgender people to update their birth certificates. Through these bills, equality will take meaningful strides forward in our state.
Particularly transformative for the LGBTQ community is the Virginia Values Act. Senate Bill 868 and House Bill 1663 would modernize existing Virginia law to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their daily lives, and would also create new protections for all Virginians in employment and public accommodations like restaurants, shops and other public spaces.
Virginia’s 257,400 LGBTQ adults need this legislation now more than ever. The commonwealth’s lack of laws to protect LGBTQ individuals from discrimination is surprising to many. After all, in 2020, one would think basic protections would have existed for some time. The reality is gay and transgender Virginians can be fired from their jobs, evicted from their homes and turned away from public places just for being who they are. It’s a situation that is all too real.
At Equality Virginia, we regularly receive calls and messages from individuals who have been discriminated against because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. The sad and frustrating truth is that there has been no legal recourse for fighting back against such discrimination.
The stories are disheartening. For example, a transgender man was fired from his job after coworkers recognized him in the local newspaper’s coverage from a local Pride event over the weekend. He found the newspaper and whispering coworkers in the break room the next day. Shortly after, he found a pink slip.
During a routine medical visit, another individual was told by his health care provider that he was not wanted as a patient any longer, simply because he was transgender. He now lives in constant fear of being denied medical care every time he goes to the doctor.
These stories, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg. Over the past few years, Equality Virginia has collected thousands of postcards signed by LGBTQ Virginians and allies, sharing stories of discrimination and explaining why the proposed legislative protections are so important.
Most people recognize the inherent unfairness of this kind of discrimination. Even so, evidence suggests that anti-LGBTQ attitudes are still prevalent.
A new report from the Williams Institute at UCLA, a think tank studying law and public policy issues affecting LGBTQ people, details how pervasive this discrimination is, especially toward transgender Virginians. Nearly 1 in 4 transgender Virginians report being fired or not hired because of their gender identity of expression; 1 in 5 report housing discrimination; and nearly 1 in 3 say they’ve been mistreated in a public place in the past year because of who they are.
But we can do something about it. Legislative protections against discrimination have widespread, bipartisan support among Virginians of every political stripe — Democrat, Republican and independent alike. While many are unaware that such laws don’t already exist, a majority of Virginians are in favor of them. According to a recent poll by Mason-Dixon, 3 in 4 Virginia citizens support protecting LGBTQ people from all manners of discrimination.
Broad support on both sides of the aisle is why LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections — bills similar to the Virginia Values Act — passed swiftly in the state Senate in 2019, 2018 and in previous years. Republican lawmakers, including Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, have sponsored nondiscrimination bills in the House as well.
That bipartisan support is growing, not just in Virginia, but across the nation. Currently, 20 states, Washington, D.C. and more than 250 municipalities have laws that explicitly and fully protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment, housing and public spaces. Virginia needs to catch up.
The best way the General Assembly can ensure LGBTQ Virginians are protected from discrimination in their daily lives is to pass clear, enumerated laws that include sexual orientation and gender identity. These protections will send a strong message that Virginia is welcoming to all, including LGBTQ individuals and families. It is imperative that lawmakers pass the Virginia Values Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.