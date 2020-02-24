“The most dangerous ideas in a society are not the ones being argued, but the ones that are assumed,” warned C.S. Lewis, the renowned British scholar and bestselling author.
It’s an apropos warning for our state, considering the glitzy promises accompanying legislative proposals to launch the largest gambling expansion in Virginia’s history.
The floodgates would be opened for online sports betting and casino gambling in at least five cities. The proposals are billed as a fast ticket to revitalizing some of the most struggling Virginia communities, including Danville, Bristol and Portsmouth.
“You know what happens when you build a casino — everything blossoms around it,” asserted state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, during the first press conference announcing the expansion. At the same event, Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, boasted of “thousands of new jobs” and how “millions of dollars in additional tax revenue would fund a host of critical public needs, including new schools and public safety.”
Those are some pretty big promises. And they could prove pretty dangerous to voters if they turn out to be illusions that create more damages than benefits. Lawmakers should feel a moral responsibility to avoid promising voters what amounts to a just another Pinocchio’s Pleasure Island which — just like in the fairy tale — turns out to be a costly deception in the end.
That’s why we want to take a moment to address three assumptions underlying the most common arguments for gambling expansion.
Assumption 1: Gambling expansion is a compassionate way to help distressed communities.
Reality: If you look at the way the gambling industry really works, it’s the very opposite of the concepts of “social justice” and “equity” that proponents claim to champion. In fact, the dirty secret is the industry relies on regressive, exploitative methods to make its profits. For instance, to keep up a steady money flow, casinos depend on the losses of problem gamblers, which constitute about 35% to 50% of casino revenue. Studies also show that the existence of a gambling facility roughly doubles the number of problem gamblers within 50 miles. In short, the industry extracts money from those who can least afford it.
Assumption 2: Casino revenue bolsters impoverished schools.
Reality: This assumes the government will spend additional money on schools. What really happens, though, is that the extra revenue is used as a free pass to redirect what was originally meant for schools to other general budget needs. That means schools often end up with the same — or even less — funding than before. We’ve already witnessed this phenomenon with the Virginia Lottery after media exposed the fact that majority of taxpayer revenue didn’t make it to local classrooms. The same switcheroo was documented in Maryland even though the state’s six casinos were touted as a way to fund the state’s Education Trust Fund.
Assumption 3: Casinos create economic revitalization.
Reality: Local business leaders often cite casinos’ parasitic effect on local communities: They increase behaviors that lead to personal and business bankruptcies, resulting in devaluation of local property, as well as decreased consumer spending at local businesses. That’s because people spend more money at the casinos than the local mom and pop shops. All of this has been well documented with data pouring in from the more than 40 states that have bought into the casino hype.
Meanwhile, studies tell us we can expect to see at least a 10% increase in all kinds of crime linked to gambling — everything from drug use and robbery to sex trafficking. We don’t have to look very far to see the evidence:
Within the first three months of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opening in New Kent, police were called 50 times about on-site criminal and deviant behavior. It’s also worth noting that many communities report an increase in marriage breakups, domestic violence and child neglect in correlation with the arrival of a casino.
Thus, we have the astounding statistic that for every dollar gained from gambling-industry tax revenue, it costs the taxpayer at least $3 in crime, regulation and social welfare costs.
It begs the question: Are short-term gains from jackpot revenue worth the devastating, long-term costs to the people and communities we love? We challenge our colleagues to look at the reality behind the illusion — before rushing in to sacrifice the well-being of our state’s families and children on the altar of easy-money promises.
