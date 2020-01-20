As Gov. Ralph Northam enters the second half of his term, he has every chance to be the most consequential governor in modern Virginia history. With a first-year win on expanding Medicaid, he has continued to roll out major announcements and propose significant initiatives.
His 2020-2022 budget is extremely well crafted. In all areas of leadership, Northam has made Virginia a better place. In all areas except one — environmental stewardship. Virginia’s environmental policy seems to be summed up with “let’s wait and see what the feds do, or the courts decide.”
A case in point is the $3.8 billion additional crossing at Hampton Roads. As matters now stand the project comes at a grave environmental cost: the loss of a sea bird colony of 25,000 birds that has chosen the South Island of the existing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) as its nesting site for several decades.
A recently published review of the “State of Birds” detailed that in the past 50 years, America’s bird population has declined by 30%, a loss of more than 3 billion birds. Much of that decline is attributed to habitat loss. As an avid birder, I take no exception to the need for the HRBT project. I do, however, take exception to the loss of the bird colony when simple and cost-effective options exist.
The colony consists of eight species, including royal terns, Sandwich terns and black skimmers. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) already has paved over the island to use it as a “staging” area for construction. Despite the paving, the birds will return, all 25,000 of them.
Without a mitigation plan, no one knows where the birds will go. Will they nest in the path of our naval and Air Force aviators at Langley or Norfolk? Will they find the roofs and edifices of our historic Fort Monroe favorable?
The McAuliffe administration had developed a set of mitigation options, including building the new island, to reduce this major impact to these threatened and endangered bird species. That planning ended when the Trump administration issued an opinion in December 2017 stating that if the purpose of the destruction of the habitat was to construct the tunnel, the destruction of the birds was just “incidental.”
Several states (but not Virginia) and environmental organizations have sued over the opinion and that issue is now in several venues in federal court. Nothing in that opinion prevented Virginia from voluntarily taking steps to mitigate the loss of this critical breeding ground. Yet Virginia immediately stopped any consideration of mitigation efforts.
A proposed solution could look like this: The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries takes a lead on permitting and paying for the engineering to create an artificial island. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission would take the lead on fisheries studies and use its expertise with the Army Corps of Engineers to locate a suitable alternate site for the birds. The Port of Virginia would ascertain if the dredge spoil from its upcoming deepening of the channel is suitable (it has to pay to dispose of it anyway). The Army Corps of Engineers can determine if the “beneficial use” provision of its project oversight of the dredging can come into play for the project to help offset costs. VDOT would construct the island.
There are several ironies created by the lack of leadership on this issue.
First, the irony of resorting to the Trump administration’s policies to defend the Northam administration policy. The “we can’t do anything because no one is legally making us do anything” stance is not the basis for the policies that the environmental community had in mind when they supported Northam’s candidacy for governor.
Second, in the paving of the island without taking any mitigation steps, VDOT now is faced with what to do when the birds return. When the birds return and nest, any unpermitted action VDOT takes to harass or remove the birds will no longer be “incidental” but will, in fact, be a direct violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
Third, by not addressing this issue, two years into the project, the entire HRBT project is now left to the interpretation of the federal courts.
Should the opponents of the Trump opinion prevail, an injunction stopping the tunnel project will be filed in short order. Why would the Northam administration wish to leave such an important element of Virginia’s future to federal court interpretation?
A reasonable option exists. A Virginia option exists. It only takes a simple act of leadership to create a solution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.