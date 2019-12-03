The William Fox Elementary School parent quoted the South African novel “Cry, the Beloved Country” in describing the lack of educational and socioeconomic equity in Richmond Public Schools.
“The tragedy is not that things are broken,” Shannon Lindbloom said. “The tragedy is that they are not mended again.”
Public education in Virginia has historically been divided by race and has never been whole. The most recent attempt by Richmond Public Schools to address this chasm brought hundreds of people to a hearing Monday night at Greene Elementary School, whose enrollment is nearly 90% Hispanic.
Precious few folks at the hearing were Hispanic, and low-income black families also seemed to be largely absent. School officials said their views were collected at numerous prior meetings. But those folks were not in the room when a divided School Board approved a last-minute, previously undiscussed alternative.
A huge new Greene Elementary is under construction, but RPS is struggling mightily to keep pace with South Side’s growing enrollment. Still, most of the energy Monday night focused on the fates of schools north of the James River, including Mary Munford, the whitest elementary school in the district.
Ultimately, the board rejected proposals endorsed by RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras that would have combined majority-white and majority-black elementary school zones to increase racial and economic diversity. Munford, in one plan, would have been paired with majority black Carver, with kindergarten through second grade attending Carver and grades three through five attending Munford.
Roughly 3 in 4 of the city’s schools are what researchers define as “intensely segregated,” meaning less than 10% of the student body is white, in a city where black people are nearly half the population. Three elementary schools — Linwood Holton, Mary Munford and William Fox — enroll roughly 70% of the white elementary school students in the district.
Brown vs. Board of Education II ordered schools to integrate “with all deliberate speed.” The clock is still ticking.
The board action Monday — which included the vague promise of slots for Carver kids at Munford and the return of Museum District households to the Cary Zone — won’t move the diversity needle much.
One rationale among pairing supporters was that resources follow privilege.
Board member Felicia Cosby challenged that.
“Why do the resources always have to follow the privilege, why do we have that mindset?” she asked. She added: “I’m hopeful with this board that we think differently. That resources don’t follow the privilege, but follow the need, so that all of our schools are equitable, no matter where.”
It was a sentiment so idealistic that it tilted to naiveté. In Richmond, resources flow toward privilege as sure as the James flows toward the Chesapeake Bay. To resist this tide of historical oppression is to ignore the reality that left most RPS schools as an afterthought in this rezoning debate.
Monday night’s remarks by some speakers included talk that the pairing plan was a “social experiment” being conducted on school children.
“I’m from Prince Edward County,” an offended Taikein Cooper said. “And I don’t know if you all know the story, but they closed the schools there using the same rhetoric that we’re using here tonight.
“We can all agree that the schools are not equal right now. They’re not the same. That’s why some people behind me are fighting so adamantly to protect their own privilege.”
Genevieve Siegel-Hawley, an associate professor of educational leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University, said she heard “language used to resist desegregation in the past, like the uncompromising mantra of neighborhood schools, the perils of busing and the importance of the freedom to choose.”
Siegel-Hawley and other academics say the research is clear that all children benefit from racially and economically diverse classrooms.
Sandra Antoine, among the black students who desegregated George Wythe High School, felt a sense of déjà vu.
“Are we back in the ’60s again, are we in the early ’70s, when we’re talking about who’s bold enough to do the right thing?” she asked.
She cited Holton, the early 1970s Virginia governor who demonstrated moral and civic leadership, rather than Virginia’s usual massive resistance, in enrolling his children in RPS. Perhaps RPS board members recall that Holton’s act of courage effectively ended his political career. Or how the last bold move — crosstown busing — created racial and social rifts still on the mend.
In the 1990s, RPS became a national embarrassment after it was revealed that several schools were “clustering” white students in the same classrooms for “social and emotional reasons.”
Today, RPS continues to allow its white students to cluster mainly in several select schools.
“The time is now,” the placards held by pairing supporters read.
Actually, the time is past.
Williams amazingly does not understand the basic problem of Richmond public schools. While the social diversity needs improvement, it is NOT the most crucial problem. Not even close. The problem is poor educational results of some schools, - predominantly in minority neighborhoods.
The top priority is to make those schools much more desirable for All. Why is this so difficult to understand? Why can those schools not be equal in quality regardless of their students?
OK, back some years ago a Federal Judge, meaning well, ordered bussing of students in hopes of achieving racial equality. When I got to Richmond, after all this had gotten started, I heard that many families, black and white, had gotten really tied of the inconvenience of this program. Some moved out of Richmond to other localities which did not have bussing, some used private schools. There are just some things which artificial means cannot force. The BEST thing to do, in my opinion, is to make certain that ALL public schools are state of the art, well maintained and the teachers excellent. Behavioral rules should be established and enforced reasonably.
I agree with Mr. Buckles. Of course, Mr. Williams didn't care when school boards wasted time on renaming schools and instead could be concentrating on real school problems such as rasing these student's GPA !
