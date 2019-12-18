“When the smoke cleared and the fighting was over, for once the black troops knew the exultant joy of driving an enemy from his position,” historian James S. Price wrote in his 2011 book, “The Battle of New Market Heights.”
Fourteen United States Colored Troops were awarded Congressional Medals of Honor for their heroism on that battleground in eastern Henrico County. Their commander, Union Maj. Gen. Benjamin Franklin Butler, was so moved by their valor that he cited it as a congressman during a debate over what would become the Civil Rights Act of 1875.
In Price’s book, a white Union veteran predicts that “the story of the part taken by the colored soldiers in the war which resulted in establishing the freedom of his race will at the hands of some future historian form a romantic chapter in the history of the progress of the Republic.”
That sentiment, like the Civil Rights Act of 1875, would be short-lived as national reconciliation after the Civil War was purchased at the price of betrayal to America’s new black citizens and the demise of Reconstruction. The Act was ruled unconstitutional in 1883. And Confederate apologists began writing their own romantic chapter: the Lost Cause narrative of Southern motivation and defeat. Monument Avenue remains its most vivid example.
The role of U.S. Colored Troops was largely buried until the 1989 film “Glory.” Now, Richmond is poised to honor them with a new statue on Monument Avenue commemorating the Battle of New Market Heights.
Richmond Councilwoman Kimberly Gray is seeking $5,000 in city seed money for the privately funded monument, which was recommended by the Monument Avenue Commission in its report:
“These troops were predominately formerly enslaved men who seized the opportunity to free themselves, their families and millions of others by shouldering arms. The juxtaposition to Confederate statues could be a powerful statement,” the report states. Seven of the 14 black Medal of Honor recipients were Virginians, it noted.
Let’s erect this new statue at the site of the Jefferson Davis monument.
After all, the Monument Avenue Commission report recommended the removal of the Jefferson Davis monument if state law ever permits it, observing: “Of all the statues, this one is the most unabashedly Lost Cause in its design and sentiment.”
Davis, it notes, is neither from Richmond nor Virginia. Part of the monument could be relocated near Davis’ grave in Hollywood Cemetery. “The remaining pedestals and mounts could be repurposed for a new monument or artistic work.”
Davis Avenue would be a ready-made, least disruptive location. Replacing the Davis monument would be a powerful nod toward reconciliation and historical balance.
There’s no guarantee that a Democratic majority in the General Assembly will place Confederate monuments under local control, or even that Richmond City Council wants that control. Councilman Michael Jones is giving it another try in January.
The reticence of politicians is understandable, given the findings of a Dec. 16 poll by the Judy Ford Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, which showed 51% of respondents opposed to giving localities authority to remove or alter Confederate monuments and 44% in favor.
“The passion on this issue is on the side of people who want to preserve the monuments,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center. “And for other people, it’s just not that salient an issue to them.”
We’re still not certain how this passion gap will be affected by the installation at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts of Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue, a response to the J.E.B. Stuart monument.
Wiley told Times-Dispatch reporter Colleen Curran that history is something we should return to, but within the right context.
“That said, we should also recognize that these objects were designed and created as totems of terrorism. They were designed to terrorize the black communities and to allow them to know exactly where they sat within the social hierarchy.
“I think today we can find new ways of contextualizing those sculptures. Not melting them down but creating more speech that allows the language of domination, of monumentality, to be recycled, towards the betterment of society,” Wiley said.
I’m unsure that monuments created with such evil intent can be redeemed for a larger purpose. But I like the idea of recycling part of the Davis monument to better society. Removing Monument Avenue’s most offensive statue would be an act contrition and compromise. To cling to it is to dig a trench around white supremacy.
If Richmond is unwilling to part with this symbol of domination, the enemy has not been driven away.
