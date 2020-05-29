Your 2 cents

I am so very tired of the nastiness of both political parties. Just tell us what you will do, can’t do and won’t do. Then stick to your word.
Bobbie Sandvig,
Glen Allen
***
Just saw the picture of the young couple in a Parisian restaurant sitting under lampshade protective units. Wonder how they got there? Wonder how they’ll get home? There goes the “City of Love.”
Jon Palmer,
Williamsburg
***
A columnist in The Wall Street Journal wrote an article “Nobody likes tourists — until they stay away.” How apropos now.
Noreen Brown,
Williamsburg
***
Imagine: With a quarter 70 years ago, I could buy a Coca-Cola, a Moon Pie, a copy of the Richmond-Times Dispatch and still have a nickel left over.
Glenwood Burley,
Richmond
***
We need to look at the coronavirus as an enemy to be defeated. We all are in the army to defeat it and we must move forward until victory is obtained.
Ken Knust,
North Chesterfield
***
This pandemic is producing strange signs. A sign in a barber shop read, “We are now open. Haircuts half price today. One only per customer.”
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
The Republican National Committee should have North Carolina prepare whatever facility it wants for the Republican National Convention. It simultaneously should prepare in another state for a large rally for President Donald Trump. Then he can give the acceptance speech there at the proper time.
S.P. Gauntt,
North Chesterfield
***
I have a friend who calls the coronavirus “COVID cooties.” About the only method we haven’t heard proposed to eliminate this scourge is those paper “cootie-catchers” we used in second grade.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
I put up an Obama yard sign after Sen. John McCain picked Sarah Palin as his vice presidential candidate. Unless Joe Biden picks a Rugby player (they’re like Marines — never an “ex”) I won’t be putting his sign in my yard. Check out Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Wayne Thacker,
Bumpass
***
The NCAA and the NFL seem to be ready to get back on the field. How do you maintain your social distance in contact sports?
Robert Suttler,
Powhatan
***
Never underestimate the desire of American consumers to buy things they don’t need with money they don’t have.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
BINGO, Ken... We are at war with a virus and it will take "ALL OF US" to beat it... Hear that, Trumpers??? ~~~ Bob
Yo, Bobbie... You are confused... The Democrats have been a straight forward party going back decades... They have put over 300 pieces of thoughtful legislation on Mitch McConnell's desk dealing with alll kinds of American problems... So, this is not the "both sides" thing that you have tried to make it out to be... ~~~ Bob
