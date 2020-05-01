Your 2 Cents

In the past, when there was an epidemic like the plague or influenza, the sick were quarantined. We have it backward.
Charlie Gates,
Glen Allen
***
I wonder what is going on in the world other than COVID-19. Asking for a friend.
Steve Burton,
Glen Allen
***
The president appears to be confused. What we said was “More testing, less texting” — not the other way around.
John M. Bonbright,
Moseley
***
For some reason North Korea and resort don’t seem to go together: “Kim Jong Un’s train possibly spotted at North Korean resort.”
Jim Dawson,
Midlothian
***
To be clear to the public and help avoid confusion about the coronavirus, four broad steps should be pursued:
1) Gather the relevant and actionable data;
2) Make sure that the data is accurate and not contradicted by other sources of data;
3) Have an appropriate, credible source communicate the information to the public; and
4) Develop and implement action plans to address the information.
All easier said than done, but needed so very much.
Bruce Kelley,
Richmond
***
So if the idea is to issue driver’s licenses to those illegally living in the country but drop the requirement for a photo ID to vote, why not just do away with driver’s licenses?
Cris Traywick,
Richmond
***
Right now, there’s a great deal of noise on the news regarding the wearing of masks on planes, as well as seat spacing. Here’s an idea that everyone should be able to agree to: As soon as you reach airport security, your temperature is taken by a TSA employee. If your temperature isn’t normal, you simply can’t get on the plane. It’s low cost and no additional employees are needed. That was done by Viking before we boarded its ship in Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb. 5. It worked. There were no issues on our cruise.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
It’s too early to abandon caution. Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Encourage others to do so. Let’s protect each other.
Ben Ragsdale,
Richmond
***
Why is it more risky to get your hair cut than to get your teeth cleaned?
Robert Suttler,
Powhatan
***
My “go anywhere” pillow is chomping at the bit to go somewhere besides room to room.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
