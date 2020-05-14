Your 2 Cents
Things I'll never take for granted ever again: Giving my mom a big hug, shaking hands with a friend, getting a haircut, having a meal at my favorite restaurant, going to church on Sunday, having more than 10 friends over for a dinner party, going to the grocery store, seeing a movie on the big screen, going to the beach, flying on an airliner and being a spectator at a live sporting event. Whoever said, "You never truly appreciate something until it is taken away from you," nailed it.

Jim Elliott,

Richmond

I've always appreciated the dissenter. Often I've been one. But with this virus, there is no place for ornery. If folks aren't wearing masks, encourage them to. Some might need assistance with protective supplies. Reopening success will depend on how much we all work together.

Ben Ragsdale,

Richmond

Less than four-tenths of a percent of the population in this country have been infected with the coronavirus. If we go into a deep recession because of government-mandated shutdowns, 100% of the population will be affected. It’s time for our leaders to man up and make the tough decisions that are best for the entire country, not just a small percentage.

Robert Suttler,

Powhatan

The Democrats appear to care less about the health of the American people than they do about shutting down the American economy.

Vince Dennie,

Glen Allen

I thought veteran RTD sports writer Tim Pearrell did a great job in explaining the new concerns that the Virginia High School League has in dealing with COVID-19. Sports revenue is vitally important to all school districts and teams as the VHSL prepares guidelines for thousands of student athletes across Virginia. Some contact sports, like wresting and football, might see a decline in student participation because of the virus. I also think other sports, like golf and tennis, might see more potential tryouts. Each of the high school sports in the fall, winter and spring seasons offers different challenges. Travel and crowd sizes for spectators will be a new reality. Our reality now is we do not know when this might end.

Jim Alberston,

Midlothian

Many are comparing COVID-19 to World War II, disparaging the mettle of lockdown protesters. If this generation  magically were transported back to 1940, half the population would hide under the bed and let the Russians defeat the Nazis, then leave Japan to the other, hardier half.

Tom Eaton,

Chesterfield

