The new business slogan: No mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service.
Monica C. Leigh,
Petersburg
***
We are being told to stay home and keep our distance. The problem is that bill collectors are not keeping their distance.
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
It’s time for our elected representatives to forfeit their pay or give it to food banks in their elected area for the next six months. It’s a small way to let their constituents know they are aware of their problems. They were elected to serve, not to be served.
Robert Kitts,
Midlothian
***
Prior to this new crisis which will take several trillions of dollars to combat, the national debt already was a huge drain on the economy. What are we going to do when the interest alone is greater than the Gross National Product?
Ronald Reed,
Beaverdam
***
When I have to go to Food Lion, it seems about 15% of people who are shopping wear masks. Many are retired citizens. Is this the action and attitude needed to stop the spread of COVID-19?
Pam Hardy,
Montpelier
***
A recent altruistic correspondent suggests that now is the time for government to temporarily (since when in history?) raise taxes. I have a better suggestion. Before dealing another body blow to private employees, lay off government employees in the same proportion that private employees have been laid off by government decree.
H.V. Traywick Jr.,
Richmond
***
Thank goodness the “Live Free or Die” protesters were not around for World War II. When our nation is under attack from a common enemy, arm-in-arm sacrifice and unity are imperative.
John OBrion,
Midlothian
***
It is time to get the country back to work. To those who say it is too risky and fear the virus, just stay at home. Plenty of information has been provided for each family to make its own decisions.
Jeff Easter,
Crozier
***
There’s a new drink called a “quarantini” — similar to a martini but you have to drink it alone at home.
Larry Herbst,
Sandy Hook
***
I am blessed to not have to worry about my next meal or how I am going to pay my bills. I am receiving my stimulus check this week, so I donated a large part of it to Feed More to help those in need. I encourage people who don’t need the stimulus to donate some money to charities like Feed More.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
A great suggestion, Mr. Traywick. I move we start with the police and firefighters in your area.
Ms. Hardy, of course the store could refuse to serve anyone without a mask. But then some patriot might shoot you.
"To those who say it is too risky and fear the virus, just stay at home. " I love stupid people -- reminds me of playing UNO with seven-year-olds. Let's keep it simple: If you have a job, and your employer has summoned you back to work,. and your unemployment insurance is gone forever if you refuse, you can't just "stay at home." Or rather, you can, but you and your family will go hungry and homeless. No problem.
Mike, I've never had a bill collector knock on my door. You must have been way, way behind. Did they repossess your car, too? LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.