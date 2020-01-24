The best part of the impeachment trial will be seeing all 100 U.S. senators having to sit in their seats and be quiet during the proceedings — hope the trial lasts for weeks.
Larry Eavey,
Richmond
Since Chief Justice John Roberts is the presiding judge at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, are the cases being adjudicated at the Supreme Court put on hold? If so, it’s an injustice to our system of government, since the Democrats know full well that they don’t have the two-thirds votes necessary to determine that the president is guilty of their charges. In effect, they are impeding the work of the judiciary — our third branch of government — and simply don’t care.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
It is truly a sad situation in our country knowing that in 2017, schools spent more than $2 billion on security and that many individuals have spent even more money on bulletproof backpacks and hoodies. These dollars could be spent teaching our kids and paying the teachers rather than preparing them for danger in a war zone that was once known as a place of enlightenment. It is time to make some intelligent and acceptable changes to turn this situation around.
Dolly Hintz,
Henrico
For those individuals who believe gun-free zones make us safer, I ask the question: When was the last time you heard of a shooting occurring at a gun show, a gun store or a shooting range?
Mark Corbelli,
North Chesterfield
So who exactly determines if I’m a danger to myself or someone else? I don’t believe police officers or judges have medical degrees.
Michael Norris,
St. Stephens Church
I was so inspired by the pictures of the pro-gun rally that I bought an AK-47 so I could walk Richmond’s streets pretending to be Mr. Tough Guy.
Richard Wulf,
Henrico
Stopping car inspections is such a bad idea that I can hardly believe it is being considered. When I had my car inspected in December, I asked the mechanic how many cars fail inspection. After thinking, he said about 50% — or half. What more can I say?
June Hoye,
Henrico
The gun rally’s message was shot down by the fact it was held on the day set aside to honor a great man whose greatness was cut short by a gun.
Bill Melton,
Henrico
