Your Two Cents

The biggest issue in the Virginia General Assembly is not limited to a single bill, it’s a mindset: The lure of “sin-tax” revenues. Legislators of both parties need to consider the unintended consequences of laws fostering more gambling and recreational drug use. The cure for today’s economic problems might very well incubate the diseases of tomorrow.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
I agree with the recent letter suggesting that George Mason Elementary School be named after Henry Marsh, who attended the school as a child and was an active civil rights leader both locally and nationally.
Jim Ukrop,
Richmond
The next time you get paid, take note of the federal income tax withheld and ask yourself, “What foreign country is Congress going to send this to?”
Alice E. Hague,
Henrico
Dear Congress: Now will you please go back to work?
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
In one of our less heated political debates, my husband looked at me and said, “When are you finally going to realize that Mr. Smith is not going to Washington?” I responded, “He’s already there. His name is Mitt Romney.”
Jennifer Jensen,
Richmond
As Josef Stalin said, “It’s not the people who vote that count. It’s the people who count the votes.”
Dale McIntosh,
Midlothian
After watching the Iowa Democratic caucus debacle, the whole system can be summed up in three words: Rube Goldberg lives.
William L. Van Arnam,
Midlothian
It’s really hard to hack a pencil and a “mark sense circle.” If the Democrats in Iowa have taught us anything, it’s time to dump the technology and put simplicity, security and integrity back into our elections, all of them.
Roger W. Spence,
Goochland County
When it comes to counting votes for the Iowa caucuses, apparently the Democrats don’t have “an app for that.”
John Kmec,
Chesterfield
Joe Biden has been hurt by the Ukraine scandal. The majority of voters are not far right or far left, they are moderate. Thus, I am predicting the Democrats will be forced to nominate Michael Bloomberg for president, and to guarantee a good turnout by minorities and women, Kamala Harris will be the vice presidential nominee.
Rick Court,
Chester
I was shocked to read that the Senate Democrats support removing photo ID rules for voters. Doesn’t everyone have a photo ID? What’s the motivation?
Will I. Wagoner,
Richmond
