Editor’s note: What is the biggest issue facing the General Assembly? Let us know in 50 words or less, and we’ll run responses Feb. 8. Send them to: your2cents@timesdispatch.com
Amazon left New York due to unions and wants to move HQ2 to Northern Virginia. Now the Democrats want to remove Virginia’s right-to-work laws. Is anyone in the legislature listening?
Mel Wright,
Glen Allen
Let’s stop naming schools after people, either dead or alive. Seems like everyone has an offensive skeleton in the closet.
Alana Courtney,
Urbanna
I am a huge fan of college basketball and football. We keep hearing these athletes referred to as student-athletes. If this is the case, with being a student first and an athlete second, then why do the coaches have multimillion dollar contracts and the presidents and professors work for minimum wages in comparison?
Herbert Myrick,
Chase City
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swore in all senators with the oath, “I solemnly swear that, in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help me God.”
Will the trial be followed by 100 trials for perjury?
Stanley Feuer,
Richmond
There was a time when young school children were required to memorize Patrick Henry’s speech, “Give me liberty or give me death.” Today young school children see their teachers say over and over and over, “I need a raise. Raise my salary and I will raise your IQ.” I found Patrick Henry more inspirational.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
For many years, after tragic events, we have heard the phrase: “The grieving families are in our thoughts and prayers.” Today, many media spokespersons stop at the word “thoughts.” I believe the entire phrase should be used. If the choice is between “thoughts” and “prayers”— I would choose prayers.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
The nation eagerly awaits the time when Virginia, California and New York will rejoin the union. California and New York may be lost causes, but there is still hope for Virginia.
Richard F. O’Hare,
Powhatan
As well as there were “eight million stories in the naked city,” sadly there are as many untold stories from the Holocaust. Let us never forget as we honor all the victims of that horrific era.
Malcolm R. Kallman,
Henrico
