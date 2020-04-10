Even from 6 feet away, a smile and a “Good morning” will make you both feel better.
Bill McIntire,
Richmond
***
America is in crisis from the virus. The federal government is giving taxpayers $2 trillion, with even more on the way. I had no idea that they had secretly set up a savings account to spend in just such a crisis — silly me.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
Throughout this pandemic, many people are stepping up in a variety of ways to help others. My wife’s quilting friends are creating facial masks for friends and family. Free is good and, of course, we all hope it helps to curb the spread of this disease.
Jim Albertson,
Midlothian
***
A recent front page photo of the governor showed him as being very nicely groomed while demonstrating the use of a face mask. Who is cutting his hair and what about the rest of us?
Gene Ledlie,
Midlothian
***
During daily briefings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has replied to questions of medical supply availability that the federal government is “not a shipping clerk.” He is correct. Actually, he is the shipping-clerk-in-chief. He should recognize Americans look to him for leadership in times of crisis.
Thomas McGrath,
Richmond
***
Boy, have times changed. It used to be if someone walked into a bank with a mask on, a teller would hit the alarm button. Now if someone walks in a bank without a mask on, the teller hits the alarm button.
Joseph Ondishko,
Richmond
***
With all the politicians so ready to just throw out money willy-nilly, we’ll find out if it proves the point that the government can take any national calamity and make it worse.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
Watching the market coming together and working hard to defeat COVID-19, you can’t help but be impressed with capitalism at its best.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
***
If the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights can be supplanted by executive orders — under any circumstance — then they render themselves meaningless.
Ken Essigman,
Mechanicsville
***
May the spirit of Easter and the holy days celebrated this time of year be close in our hearts as we remain distant in social contact this Sunday.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
