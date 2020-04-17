Your Two Cents

Gov. Ralph Northam keeps saying you cannot just flip a switch to restart our economy. You could if it was a dimmer switch — increase it a little at a time.
Charlie Gates,
Glen Allen
***
Two decades ago, 70% of Americans were employed in the economy’s private sector. Now, 50% are. Meanwhile, our debt soon will be $25 trillion. Calculations?
Thomas Elder,
Waynesboro
***
I recall reading in the RTD that Michael Bloomberg invested $500 million to $900 million of his own money in his quest for the Democratic presidential nomination. What he got for his investment is the — wait for it — lone delegate of American Samoa. Just imagine how many N95 masks, gowns and gloves that would have provided to our front line medical personnel. Or, it would have gone a very long way to help find a cure for childhood cancer.
Robert Opdycke,
Richmond
***
Both Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and the nursing home in Washington state have had many deaths from the coronavirus. Both these homes have taken in many Medicare patients. Is this how well our own country takes care of our poorest?
Cathy Keller,
North Chesterfield
***
The best way to get members of Congress to work together is to change all legislation to require a two-thirds majority for passage.
Larry Eavey,
Richmond
***
For all of us who are guaranteed an income during the coronavirus period and receive a stimulus check, we owe it to our country to purchase a carryout meal from our favorite restaurant once each week (or more). It is called a “stimulus check” and if we don’t help those in need, we might find our favorite eating establishment gone after this crisis is over.
Rick Court,
Chester
***
Governor Northam, please open the barber shops. I have been stopped twice already by the dog warden.
Ed Gray,
King William
***
Comic strip character Mark Trail recently reminded us that jellyfish don’t have a brain. How ironic that a protein found in jellyfish is the “active” ingredient in human brain supplements.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Gov. Ralph Northam emphasized that his decisions are driven only by science. Well, my science predicts that his tax increases will suck up my stimulus check, if I get one.
Jeff Easter,
Crozier
***
Hard to imagine the economy being in such rough shape. What happened to all the money we saved by dealing with China in the first place?
Mike Walton,
Henrico
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.