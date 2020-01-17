Gov. Ralph Northam is making a big mistake by getting rid of state inspections. It is a safety issue. It should be kept. I will continue to have my car inspected.
Edith Scott,
Richmond
***
So, you purchase a pistol or rifle the legal way, do the research and fill out the proper paperwork. Now you have a weapon. It’s kept secured and you practice. At what point does the irrational paranoia about gun seizure by the government start? When your political party loses its majority? Is that when the threat-making begins?
Badger Garner,
Mechanicsville
***
The commonwealth of Virginia is in bad need of a Electoral College-type policy. As it now stands, Northern Virginia and Tidewater are controlling the vast majority of counties in Virginia. The vast majority of Virginians do not agree with the above-mentioned areas. The number of sanctuary gun rights resolutions passed by Virginia counties tells the tale.
Randolph Carter,
Midland
***
I grew up in the ’50s and ’60s when there were no mass shootings and no gun laws. So what happened? Technology? Political correctness? Decline of family and moral values? Violent shows and games? Guns have remained the same, it’s us that has changed. It appears that good and honest people need guns now more than ever to protect love ones.
David Ellett,
Chesterfield
***
With all we see going on in this current legislative session under the guise of “gun control,” we see exactly why the Founding Fathers incorporated the Second Amendment into the Bill of Rights.
E. F. Harrison,
Mechanicsville
***
Is there anyone else besides me who could care less about the problems with England’s royal family, with all of the concerns that we have in our own country? I know that is sensationalism, and many are truly interested, but come on. Enough is enough.
Frank Herrelko Jr.,
North Chesterfield
***
Given how we handled integration, Virginia is way ahead of its time in passing the ERA now.
Wayne Thacker,
Bumpass
***
When searching for purpose in life, contemplate the reflective words sung by Hamilton from “The World Was Wide Enough” in the musical “Hamilton”: “Legacy. What is legacy? Planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.” We may not choose how we die, but we can choose how we live.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
I have not known a better name than “The Virginia Historical Society.” It has a good ring.
Mortimer Payne,
Sharps
