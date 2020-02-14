The Richmond music scene just got a little dimmer with the loss of both Jim Wark and Ivan Appelrouth this past week. Having seen them perform many times, I’m sorry to see they’ve left us.
Kathy King,
Richmond
***
Since the majority party in the legislature seems perfectly willing to trample the Second Amendment, which of the other amendments will they destroy next? Think about that. Your rights will be next.
Randolph S. E. Carter,
Midland
***
If Russia can breach security in order to influence an election, can they also breach security to influence the stock market?
James Cooper Jr.,
Glen Allen
***
I hope we don’t get sick. The General Assembly is behaving like children visiting a candy store for the first time. Eating too much might not be a good thing for anyone.
Gene Smith,
Henrico County
***
Isn’t it interesting that it wasn’t too long ago that politicians would rant about millionaires and how they take advantage of the middle class? Now that we know most politicians are millionaires, they have changed the narrative to rant against billionaires.
Herman Mueller,
Midlothian
***
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, I could almost hear her mumble Captain Ahab’s last words: “From hell’s heart I stab at thee; for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee.”
Gerry Seeley,
Midlothian
***
What does it say about the character of our legislators who won’t support the repeal of legislative immunity? Why should the law not apply equally to all of the commonwealth’s citizens?
Ted Miller,
Charlottesville
***
Thinking about gun rights, risks and benefits, I carry my gun rights on my belt. Each time I leave my house, I assess the benefits of having a weapon versus the risks of having a weapon. If I think the benefits may exceed the risks, I carry. Laws have nothing to do with it. Sadly, it is the same for criminals.
Wayne Thacker,
Bumpass
***
The United States of America is, and will remain, a republic — in designation. Whether our country will remain such in reality is hanging in the balance.
Mark Buckner,
Stanardsville
***
Years ago, a church bulletin on Cary Street read: “He who seeks revenge digs two graves.” Today, those words might be of benefit to politicians seeking to tear things up — or tear things down.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
