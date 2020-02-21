What could possibly make a person think it’s OK to dog-ear pages of a book that is borrowed from a library? Is it that difficult to find something to use as a bookmark instead of disrespecting the county’s property? “Whoever is faithful in little will be faithful in much.” Good citizenship begins with the “little.”
Mary Stella,
Midlothian
***
As I understand the proposal, the General Assembly intends to award all electoral votes to the presidential candidate who achieves the majority of votes in the 26-state compact. Effectively, this not only violates our Founding Fathers’ intent when the Electoral College was established but, more importantly, has the potential to nullify the votes of Virginians. Consider a situation in which the majority of Virginians vote for one candidate but the majority of combined votes in the 26-state compact favor another. This is an extremely bad idea with potential to disenfranchise Virginia voters.
Robert B. Moffett Jr.,
Richmond
***
The city of Richmond wants people to come downtown to stimulate the economy, hence the support of Navy Hill. Why don’t more people go downtown, locals and visitors? Parking. Everyone hates parking problems. Richmond, unlike most cities, has hundreds of unused parking spaces every weekend when the city and state workers are at home. Why can’t Richmond do the obvious — at little or no additional cost to the city. Open these parking spaces to the public and watch your economy grow.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
Washington’s First Inaugural Address showed his love for and belief in his country. His trust that the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives would do what was right for the people and country was admirable and spoke well for the government then. Fast forward and look at what we have for Congress now. Enough said.
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell
***
Back in 1966 when I was 21, I remember how excited I was to cast my first vote in my hometown of Allentown, Pa. Most of the news and political comments came from our two local newspapers and TV stations that everybody trusted. Things like fake news, robocalls and the internet, of course, did not exist to influence potential voters. I really hope in a few weeks that Virginia has a good and pleasant experience in our primary election on Super Tuesday. I will not ask Alexa who I should vote for.
Jim Alberston,
Midlothian
***
Silly me. I still have trouble understanding how buying more annoying ads helps a politician.
Jim Dawson,
Midlothian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.