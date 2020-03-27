Your Two Cents

Now is the time to invest in toilet paper — it’s on a roll.
Gene Hopkins,
South Chesterfield
***
The United States has strategic stores of things like oil, gold, guns and atomic bombs. I think we should add toilet paper to the list of strategic supplies. We should start with about 5 billion rolls.
Michael C. Boggs,
Fredericksburg
***
Kudos to the RTD Sports writers, editors and others for still putting out an enjoyable sports section in the midst of very few sporting activities.
Shelly Sanders,
Chester
***
After reading that only essential businesses would remain open during the current crisis, I’d like to know what is essential about ABC stores other than money for the state.
Julia Davison,
Richmond
***
A hard look should be given to the rules and regulations that have been waived to help with the economic and health disaster we are facing. If waiving them were truly important to help, they should stay permanently waived.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
During these trying times it’s easy to overlook that this is a census year. Every person in the commonwealth needs to be counted to enable us to maximize the receipt of federal dollars and the possibility of obtaining another congressional seat.We did it online in less than 10 minutes. It was a piece of cake.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
America is a country of diverse places. Mountains, grasslands, shorelines and deserts. Its people are also diverse. Many images and stories show citizens supporting and giving because of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the flip side are the hoarders and profiteers. Buying an abundance of products to create a shortage just to make oneself feel sated or buying an abundance of products to resell for profit is sickly selfish.
Badger Garner,
Mechanicsville
***
I stole this from Facebook. Are you and your kids bored and have cabin fever? Just imagine being confined in a 450-square-foot attic for 761 days. Anne Frank and seven others were. So thank God for what you have: TV, iPhones, computers, toilet paper, food deliveries, and being able to talk and be noisy.
Noreen Brown,
Williamsburg
***
As many of us are on de facto house arrest with libraries closed, e-readers are proving to be a godsend. I used to avoid them but am now a convert.
Walt Pulliam Jr.
Henrico
