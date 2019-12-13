Second Amendment sanctuary declarations by local governing boards are distressing but merely symbolic. Announcements by law enforcement authorities in some of the same jurisdictions, that they will not enforce public safety legislation duly enacted by the Virginia General Assembly, are downright disgusting.
George Somerville,
Henrico
***
With different counties considering Second Amendment sanctuary measures each week, we’ve been seeing lots of photos of people wearing the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s distinctive “Guns Save Lives” stickers. Blaze orange is an interesting color choice, given that it is customarily used to prevent losing one’s life to a gun.
Delaney Blom,
Richmond
***
I propose that our counties become sanctuary counties in regard to state imposed speed limits on our roads and highways. Therefore I could drive any speed I wanted without fear of getting a ticket.
Joseph R. Toler,
Richmond
***
In a few short weeks, Washington has redefined the rule of law. Subpoenas are now optional and confidential informants cannot be used to begin investigations.
William Schilling,
Midlothian
***
I certainly hope that the Virginia residents who voted Democratic in the last November election will be happy with 16-year-olds allowed to vote, removal of photo ID to vote and legalized pot. All of these issues open a can of worms for the commonwealth of Virginia.
Bill Mayes,
Henrico
***
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is praying for President Donald Trump daily as she claims. She is praying that she can succeed in her efforts to remove him from office.
Max S. Maizels,
Richmond
***
Credit cards are wonderful things. They enable us to buy things we otherwise couldn’t afford.
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
As I’ve watched all the blather from Capitol Hill over the past few weeks, it struck me how much fun Jeff MacNelly would have had skewering the blowhards on both sides. That’s what this country has lost, its sense of humor and the absurd. MacNelly put it all in perspective. RIP. Readers who don’t remember him? Too bad for you.
Steve Haner,
Henrico
***
Are robots going to take over online doctors’ advisory jobs and online college professors’ jobs? They are already taking over manufacturing and warehouse jobs.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.