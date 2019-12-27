Where, pray tell, in the Constitution does it it say that the House, or the speaker thereof, can tell the Senate how to run its business?
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
A cellphone in the hand of a driver can be just as lethal as a gun in the hand of a criminal, or an intoxicated driver. The first order of business for the state legislature in January should be to pass a “no cellphone in the hand while driving” law, with serious consequences for drivers who violate it.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not send the impeachment papers to the Senate until it agrees to her requirements. Isn’t this the same “quid pro quo” (do something for something) she gave as the reason for impeachment?
Rick Court,
Chester
***
Let’s raise our glasses in a toast for 2020 to be a year of clear vision for all Americans. Happy New Year!
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
I say keep the annual state vehicle inspections as it makes the roadways safer for all of us.
Steve Burton,
Glen Allen
***
Gov. Ralph Northam violated statistics teaching by saying, “data show that there is no connection between….” We college professors never say “no connection” about data linking two separate items. No implies 0.00%. Highway safety and vehicle safety inspections will be less than 100%. It also changes daily, yearly.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts could disqualify Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., from voting on the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump because McConnell has said “I am not an impartial juror.”
John Myers,
Henrico County
***
The RTD needs a new weekly column: “Ask the Chief.” Each week the chief of police of Richmond or a surrounding county is asked a question or series of questions that have been submitted by readers to the RTD columnist. I get to go first. For Henrico: When are you going to start serious patrolling for red light runners at the intersection of Broad Street and Pouncey Tract Road? And the illegal U-turns at that intersection? And the speeders ignoring the school zone in front of Short Pump Elementary School?
Joseph Contarino,
Henrico
***
A license to worship in the church of one’s choice would be considered an outrage against our Constitutional freedom of religion. However, when Second Amendment rights are infringed, the laws are called “common sense.” Second Amendment sanctuaries are called “disgusting,” but sanctuary cities protecting illegal immigrants are fine. Hypocrisy? Absolutely.
Diane Gilbert,
Richmond
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Marvin Rosman -- The House and the Senate each have their own rules and are separate & co-equal chambers of the legislative branch. Not only do they have their own rules, but they each have distinct powers enumerated to them by the Constitution.
Just as nobody would want an appropriations bill starting in the US Senate, neither should we desire the US House to be involved in ratifying a treaty. It is easy to despise Nancy Pelosi or Mitch McConnell (or even both of them), but one has no power over the other. In the meantime, make the popcorn and open a cold beer or two.
Diane Gilbert -- The more blatant one can be about their hypocrisy, the more powerful it makes them politically.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.