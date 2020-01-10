When I see protesters clamoring to allow jurisdictions to remove Civil War monuments, I cringe. History is far better explained than eliminated. A perfect example is Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue that was installed last month at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Without the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue, the Wiley monument wouldn’t exist. His inspiration came from the Stuart statue. Place photos of both side by side and you’ll understand. In my opinion, this is a far better way to respond to the past.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
The Trusted Travelers Program doesn’t answer the phone; the Global Entry Program doesn’t schedule interviews. Should I trust the government to manage everyone’s health care?
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
Perhaps if the people weren’t too lazy to keep their used food wrappers, coffee cups, etc. in their vehicle instead of the roads, more of our tax money could go to repairing potholes. The front-end alignment of my vehicles would be in a whole lot better shape. It would also be nice for smokers to realize that a stop sign or red light is not a cigarette butt disposal area.
Bill Keen,
North Chesterfield
***
I fully expect PETA to be in full-force protests if the Richmond City Council ever votes to remove Traveller, along with Gen. Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue.
Mark Sullivan,
Midlothian
***
Tuesday’s front-page headlines states, “Richmond City Council asks for authority over monuments.” On page C6, Thought for Today, “One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present.” Golda Meir, Israeli prime minister (1898-1978). Did anyone else notice this?
Ramona Hatton,
Richmond
***
I went to get my car inspected today and it failed. They said I need new brakes. Should I fix my brakes? Or should I wait until Gov. Ralph Northam passes the “no inspection” law?
William Wagoner,
Richmond
***
Why is it all right for a country to attack our embassy and wrong for us to retaliate?
Woody Brooking,
Henrico
***
I wonder if any senator who is a presidential candidate will recuse himself or herself from participating in the Senate impeachment trial because of their obvious bias.
Joel McKean,
Richmond
***
I’m perplexed on a couple of fronts. Why are Democrats in this year’s General Assembly clamoring to first, turn Election Day into a state holiday; and second, eliminate the need for a picture ID to vote?
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
I think Mark Sullivan was trying to be funny. I'd give him an E.
Jim Elliott,
Dems believe our democracy is stronger when more people vote..
Brian Glass,,
Putting the statues in a museum doesn’t erase history. It holds these statues up to the light and examines their origin and purpose..The lost causers don’t want that
"Why is it all right for a country to attack our embassy and wrong for us to retaliate?" Many years ago, my three-year-old, in a fit of frustration, kicked me hard in the knee. I should have just kicked him back, instead of sending him to his room?
"Should I trust the government to manage everyone’s health care?" Not always. Government employees, like all the rest of us, make mistakes. Insurance companies, however, do not: when they screw you, they did it on purpose.
I'd like to give Brian Glass's short letter a load of Likes. Consider it done:LLLLLLLLLL
good one Jeff.lol
Brian Glass …. you just do not understand how hate evolves, and how important it is to steer the course in seeking revenge. Hallelujah, and period.
Joel McKean, any Senator that is a presidential candidate has to suspend their campaign during the trial as I understand the rules. So if they drag the trial out long enough Biden will have the advantage!
William Wagoner -- Dont worry about fixing your brakes. Just tell the mechanic to make your horn louder.
