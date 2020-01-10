When I see protesters clamoring to allow jurisdictions to remove Civil War monuments, I cringe. History is far better explained than eliminated. A perfect example is Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue that was installed last month at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Without the J.E.B. Stuart statue on Monument Avenue, the Wiley monument wouldn’t exist. His inspiration came from the Stuart statue. Place photos of both side by side and you’ll understand. In my opinion, this is a far better way to respond to the past.

Brian Glass,

Glen Allen

***

The Trusted Travelers Program doesn’t answer the phone; the Global Entry Program doesn’t schedule interviews. Should I trust the government to manage everyone’s health care?

Marvin Rosman,

Henrico

***

Perhaps if the people weren’t too lazy to keep their used food wrappers, coffee cups, etc. in their vehicle instead of the roads, more of our tax money could go to repairing potholes. The front-end alignment of my vehicles would be in a whole lot better shape. It would also be nice for smokers to realize that a stop sign or red light is not a cigarette butt disposal area.

Bill Keen,

North Chesterfield

***

I fully expect PETA to be in full-force protests if the Richmond City Council ever votes to remove Traveller, along with Gen. Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue.

Mark Sullivan,

Midlothian

***

Tuesday’s front-page headlines states, “Richmond City Council asks for authority over monuments.” On page C6, Thought for Today, “One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the present.” Golda Meir, Israeli prime minister (1898-1978). Did anyone else notice this?

Ramona Hatton,

Richmond

***

I went to get my car inspected today and it failed. They said I need new brakes. Should I fix my brakes? Or should I wait until Gov. Ralph Northam passes the “no inspection” law?

William Wagoner,

Richmond

***

Why is it all right for a country to attack our embassy and wrong for us to retaliate?

Woody Brooking,

Henrico

***

I wonder if any senator who is a presidential candidate will recuse himself or herself from participating in the Senate impeachment trial because of their obvious bias.

Joel McKean,

Richmond

***

I’m perplexed on a couple of fronts. Why are Democrats in this year’s General Assembly clamoring to first, turn Election Day into a state holiday; and second, eliminate the need for a picture ID to vote?

Jim Elliott,

Richmond

