The recent “Moo” picture on the editorial page was a terrific example of social distancing being practiced in Culpeper by a herd of cows. How inadvertently appropriate this was.
Louisa W. Rucker,
Henrico
***
L. Jon Wertheim wrote, “You come to respect the world of the unknown,” referring to the pandemic. The governor’s choice of June 10 as the end of his “stay-at-home” order is one day after the Republican primary. Is this fear of the unknown or simply voter suppression?
Bob Putney,
Richmond
***
As part of the government’s effort to throw trillions of dollars out there to help ease our current situation, I suggest our legislators consider using some of this money to forgive all, or part of, the outstanding school loan debt for the front-line doctors and health workers who are risking their lives every day during this saga.
Ed Kamer,
Henrico
***
Twenty years ago, the TV series “Monk” featured the character Adrian Monk, a former police detective. Monk had many phobias, one of which was an overwhelming fear of germs. He refused to touch “dirty” items like door handles, and his assistant would always provide him with a sanitary wipe after a simple handshake. At the time, his actions were considered comical; today they would be wise.
John Kmec,
Chesterfield
***
“If there is a wrong, you fight it. If you don’t, you become a supporter of it.” Today, there are plenty wrongs to fight.
Greene Hollowell,
Richmond
***
These are trying times indeed, with many unanswered questions for all of us. Still, concerning a complex issue, I have yet to hear how long toilet paper will last after being frozen.
Jeffry Buck,
Richmond
***
While washing my hands for the umpteenth time, I realized that now would be a good time to invest in companies that produce hand lotion.
Bill Irwin,
Glen Allen
***
You might not be treating patients, serving food or keeping the power on, but I still consider The Times-Dispatch staff to be essential employees. I hope you are able to keep bringing us the news safely for as long as possible.
David J. Kupstas,
Henrico
***
Apparently the airlines are the only ones that know when this pandemic will end. They told me that I have to rebook my flights by the end of the year.
Ken Essigman,
Mechanicsville
***
After three weeks in quarantine, I think I know how the people in the International Space Station must feel.
Ed Gray,
King William
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Jeffry Buck -- Frozen toilet paper? Heck, I would like to be able to find any toilet paper.........regardless of its ambient temperature. We have about a ten day supply remaining and I don't feel like being gouged on eBay to buy more right now.
After being in quarantine (but going to work every day) and not doing much in the way of socializing, I am thankful that I don't have any children in my house. It's just my girlfriend and me in my townhouse - plus my fat kitty - but it is still nice to be able to go out for a long walk (as we did this evening). My son is grown and lives on his own, which is good because I could not afford to feed him (6' 1" and about 240 lbs).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.