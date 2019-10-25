As a 76-year-old lifelong Virginian, I and many others would have appreciated a slate of candidates for the General Assembly who possess a record of achievement in local/municipal government, demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the many crucial and varied issues facing the commonwealth and clearly articulate thoughtful solutions. Rather we are saddled with candidates who in many cases are devoid of local/municipal government experience, speak for talking points provided by their respective parties addressing only a few hot-button issues, and engage in vitriolic and often unfounded or misleading personal attacks against their opponents. As a result, regardless of which party dominates the General Assembly we can be assured that very little of substance will be done to serve the common good of our citizens.
Robert B. Moffett Jr.,
Richmond
***
Kudos to the Feds for the crack down on the gang in Petersburg for selling opioids in their concerted efforts to addict a community. Justice demands their long-term incarceration. Now, how about an equally aggressive crackdown on the “gang” of doctors who, over a 10-year period, addicted a nation?
Scott Duprey,
Hague
***
If the Democrats flip the Virginia General Assembly, they are coming for your guns and they are going to tax your Social Security checks to pay for Medicaid.
Marshall Boggs,
Fredericksburg
***
Why are the current crop of local candidates for office not showing their political affiliation in TV ads? If they are not proud of their party, why should they get my vote?
Bill Dudding,
Midlothian
***
Give me a break. We’ve been subjected to political rhetoric ad nauseam since the beginning of the year. Would you believe there are two ads already out for the 2020 presidential race before a primary or convention has been held? Give us a break. This is a blatant show of delusion and assumption. Can’t we have a reprieve from misrepresentation and mudslinging?
Judy Schwerdtfeger,
Henrico
***
Something scary is at my front door. Halloween seems to be early this year. No wait, it’s just a political candidate.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
About autonomous vehicles (self-driving cars): Will autonomous vehicles obey the speed limit on interstate highways? Who will pay the ticket if an autonomous vehicle exceeds the speed limit? Just wondering.
John Myers,
Henrico
