Dec. 7 is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Our American flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset. We also pause to honor those serving worldwide to prevent the occurrence of such tragedies.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
The Democrats calling three liberal college law professors from Harvard, Stanford and the University of North Carolina to testify on the impeachment of a sitting Republican president is about as credible as the recent hiring of Jim Comey by the College of William & Mary last year to teach a course on ethics.
David Edmunds,
Midlothian
***
As evidenced by Gov. Ralph Northam’s “pause” on the Medicaid work requirement, when will Republicans learn they cannot negotiate with Democrats and expect them to hold up their end of the deal?
Don Tomczak,
Glen Allen
***
The Richmond School Board is struggling with redistricting. They need only follow two principles. All forms of enforced segregation are wrong. All forms of enforced integration will have long-term negative consequences.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
One thing that keeps me awake at night is thinking some people are reading President Donald Trump’s tweets and watching his rallies and then telling their children to follow his example instead of Abraham Lincoln’s or George Washington’s.
Harold Adams,
Midlothian
***
Why is the United States, which is deep in debt, sending any dollars to Ukraine? I’m sure there are cities here in the U.S. that could use that money.
Ashton Violette,
Midlothian
***
The Democrats are wasting taxpayer monies that would be better spent fixing failing infrastructure and helping the homeless. They need to get back to helping us, the taxpayers.
Woody Brooking,
Henrico
***
While we were having dinner at a restaurant, I noticed 20 others at tables around the room. However, 17 out of the 20 were looking down at their cell phones and sending messages, not speaking to anyone at their table. Dinner used to be a “social” occasion. Today it is a “social media” occasion.
Rick Court,
Chester
***
If Michael Boggs could only temper his sarcasm long enough to do even a little research, he might be grateful to find that as a senior citizen he is already eligible to audit courses at any state university for free. This has been a policy under both Republican and Democratic administrations for quite some time. He might even find a course on civility.
Paul Candido,
Richmond
