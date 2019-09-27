A do-nothing Congress? No, we have a do-nothing Senate led by Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The Senate leader has received 250 pieces of legislation (50 of which are on major issues) passed by the House. McConnell refuses to bring these bills to the Senate floor for debate, amendment or vote. Apparently, McConnell does not want his Senate minions to have to speak any words that might not align exactly with Trump’s unpredictable ever-shifting thoughts on any topic. We have a cowardly do-nothing Senate.
Susan Landsudle,
Henrico
***
Democrats need to accept the reality that Trump will never be impeached. No proof of high crimes or misdemeanors. No possible two-thirds Senate approval. The only way to beat him is at the ballot box. Just ask House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Bruce Kelley,
Richmond
***
President Donald Trump tells the U.N. General Assembly that “the future belongs to patriots.” What could be more unpatriotic than asking a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political opponent?
Anne-Marie McCartan,
Richmond
***
If you want a free country, vote Republican. If you want dictatorship, vote Democratic.
Patricia Chalkley,
Sandston
***
I was shocked to read about the nepotism problem that rocked City Hall and the fact that entry-level employees made so much. I have always received minimum wage service from the city.
William Wagoner,
Richmond
***
Is supporting Hong Kong democracy good for the United States or better for the 1,400 U.S. companies operating there?
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell
***
To paraphrase Vladimir Lenin’s capitalist rope analogy as I watch the outspoken youth cry out against climate change as they walk down the avenues with their carbon dioxide fueled shoes and smartphones: “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Sorry, that was Walt Kelly’s Pogo.
Brian Nerrie,
Colonial Heights
***
Regarding the latest city of Richmond corruption scandals, could the city be going the way of Chicago?
Jane Miller,
Charlottesville
***
Isn’t it amazing that the more “hearings” Congress has, the less Congress actually hears what the American citizen has to say.
William Langnau,
Midlothian
***
One might wonder what all the folks who are attempting to demonize President Trump have to hide. People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.
Paul K. Little,
Midlothian
