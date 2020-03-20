If you are overreacting, you are doing the right thing.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
Richmond
***
If we did not have certificate-of-public-need (COPN) laws, there would be more hospital beds, ventilators and other needed medical equipment. Unintended but foreseen consequences of Big Brother nannyism. COPN laws failed at their intent and should have been repealed long ago.
Max Maizels, M.D.
Richmond
***
During this time of uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, it gives me comfort to know that Virginia has a governor who is a physician who knows which and what actions to take to protect all of the people of the commonwealth.
Jim LaPrade,
Richmond
***
In nine months, we are either going to see an increase in babies or divorces.
Ellen Betzhold,
Richmond
***
John Milton first said it in a sonnet. Winston Churchill used it for inspiration in wartime. And our military has long used the saying: “They also serve who only stand and wait.” Let’s work together with patience to win the war against the coronavirus.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
The news reports concerning the coronavirus amount to mass hypnotism, and will no doubt produce psychosomatic symptoms causing a flood to the emergency rooms. It’s best to use common sense and not watch the news. Fear kills more people than the virus.
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
Who would have thought that as we face pandemic-related oblivion, our most basic survival instinct is to hoard toilet paper?
Gerry Seeley,
Midlothian
***
I did not realize how much sports I watched on TV until it was no longer available. Today I was forced to do something I had not done in a while. It was rewarding to read a book again.
Ed Gray,
King William
***
The Lord’s Prayer would be a good recitation to wash your hands to.
Jim Dawson,
Midlothian
***
Until this week, I didn’t realize how often my nose itches.
Marie Lynch,
North Chesterfield
***
Division I senior basketball players end their college careers by losing the last game they play, except for the ones who win the NCAA championship. Because of the cancellation of the conference tournaments and the NCAA games, many more seniors can now say they won the last game they played in.
R. D. Decker,
Henrico County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Note to Mike Giletto: Ignorance on occasion may be bliss, but in this case, it could be deadly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.