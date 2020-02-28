I find it very difficult to determine which reality rattled the stock and bond markets more this past week. Was it all the concerns related to the outbreak of the coronavirus, or perhaps that Sen. Bernie Sanders is ahead in the polls?
Jim Elliott,
Richmond
***
Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed a sister-to-sister program for certain parts of the commonwealth. Maybe this idea can be extended to other areas. Students in Richmond Public Schools could visit schools in surrounding counties without going for an athletic activity. Small groups, for just one day, can sit in on classes, eat lunch, observe extracurricular activities and make new friends. This program could take place in reverse as well. Churches can exchange ministers, have an entire congregation visit for a Sunday service, and men’s groups or ladies’ circles can invite the same of another race or denomination to meet and share lunch. Many opportunities exist for social change without placing much of the responsibility on the children of RPS through school pairing.
Gene Barham,
Richmond
***
I believe the popular notion that cussing is a sign of limited vocabulary. However, if the Virginia law against public cursing is kept, there should be exception for such epithets to be expressed when accidentally hitting one’s fingers with a hammer. Yelling “ouch” just doesn’t cut it in such an instance.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Extreme cold is blamed on climate change. Extreme heat is blamed on climate change. Floods and tornadoes are blamed on climate change. Why hasn’t anyone blamed the coronavirus on climate change?
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
Regarding dog ears in library books, it’s probably the same people who think it’s OK to eat and drink over the books without cleaning off the page.
Vickilynn Mahayni,
North Chesterfield
***
Before the coronavirus outbreak, the online price of procedure masks in boxes of 50 was about 10 or 11 cents per mask; last week prices shot up to $2 per mask. Today? Around 75 cents to $1 each. Supply and demand and capitalism at work.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
For those who argue against the Electoral College as a violation of the one person, one vote rule, try thinking of it as 51 separate individual elections (which it is). See how easy that was?
Mark Corbelli,
North Chesterfield
