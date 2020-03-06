Your Two Cents

Regarding Super Tuesday: I don’t get it. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., keeps attacking “the establishment.” He has been in Congress for 30 years. Doesn’t that make him an integral part of “the establishment” he so fiercely condemns?
Roy Hoagland,
Midlothian
***
On Super Tuesday while family voted in Virginia, I chose to vote early in the Florida primary election. After turning in my ballot to a poll worker, I asked where the free lunch was being served as promised by the Sanders campaign. I was told that there was no such thing as a free lunch. Now I’m really confused.
Rob Richardson,
Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
***
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is not another George McGovern. He is another Eugene McCarthy (“Clean for Gene”). What Democrats are also failing to see is that Joe Biden is another Hubert Humphrey.
Stephen D. Haner,
Henrico
***
People purchasing masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus had better check the label to make sure the masks were not made in China.
Monica C. Leigh,
Petersburg
***
Most people who go to college do it so that one day they can get a good high-paying job. My question is, if you get a high-paying job, why can’t you pay off your own college debt?
Ralph Walker,
Chesterfield
***
As the 2020 candidates have begun bombarding us with campaign promises, I can’t help but remember President John F. Kennedy saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” How different it is now, when so many voters are supportive of candidates who promise them everything for free. How sad that we’ve come to this.
Jane Roach,
Midlothian
***
When I see all of the Young Turks supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, I wonder what happened to the late 1960s’ rallying cry, “Don’t trust anyone over 30”?
Joseph Ondishko,
Richmond
***
Make Richmond dull and ordinary: Remove our monuments.
E. Lee Southard,
Richmond
***
The country is coming together with a strong and united voice for the upcoming presidential election. The free ride is about over.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
While listening to the last Democratic debate, I kept hearing the moderators shouting: “Your time’s up, your time’s up.” I sure hope they weren’t speaking to the nation.
Rick Court,
Chester
