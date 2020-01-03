Thank you, Thomas A. Silvestri, for giving us a ticket to enter 2020 and the coming decade with hope and inspiration. Your voice remains in the words and spaces of each morning’s RTD.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
Those of us who still believe in the United States of America should take comfort from the obsession of Democrats in Congress with impeachment. Just think of the misguided legislative proposals they would produce if their time, energy and attention were not otherwise preoccupied. Is it unrealistic to hope that in this new year both major parties will turn their attention to the serious problem of out-of-control federal spending?
Dan Carrell,
Richmond
***
Playwright William Shakespeare noted: “The evil that men do lives after them, the good is oft interred with their bones.” Such wisdom helps explain why streets and monuments named after contemporary heroes sometimes fail to withstand the test of time.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Doesn’t anybody remember? The second decade of the 21st century is over at the end of 2020, not the beginning.
Bob Parker,
Midlothian
***
Power corrupts. You may vote your way into socialism, but you must shoot your way back out. That is why the “Party of Big Government” always wants more gun control. They will turn registration, “red flag” laws and confiscation against their political opponents, just like they have done with impeachment.
H. V. Traywick Jr.
Richmond
***
When we use our computers, the server controls the screen, not us. When we watch television, the cable company controls the screen, not us. When we call tech support, we are told we are very important and simply to stay on the line until it is convenient for them to answer, not us. The responder probably lives in India. Our lives are manipulated at every turn. We get robocalls, 24 hours a day. Why would we not be mad? Whatever happened to real privacy?
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
It seems that every piece of proposed legislation by the incoming Democratic majority either increases taxes, increases redistributive spending or chips away at pieces of freedom and liberty.
Max Maizels,
Richmond
***
Protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after retaliation air strikes for the killing of a U.S. contractor. If anyone in our government thinks they can stop the killing in the Middle East, then they need to resign. Bring our troops home, let the Middle East destroy itself and stop wasting U.S. lives, money and time.
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell
