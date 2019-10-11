Perhaps it is time for the Virginia Board of Education to reread Hans Christian Andersen’s tale, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
Paula Spraker,
Henrico
***
President Abraham Lincoln and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant had opposing tactics concerning the Vicksburg campaign. Grant did it his way and produced victory. Lincoln sent Grant a letter that said, “I now wish to make the personal acknowledgment that you were right, and I was wrong.” Presidential leadership and character at its finest.
Jack Strafford,
Richmond
***
The foundation of psychiatric healing from the scars and darkness of a human’s past is understanding, acceptance, forgiveness and then moving onto a better quality of life. Why cannot society apply these same principles to the civil discourse and slavery from a century ago?
Glenwood Burley,
Richmond
***
If a Democrat wins the presidency, the whole country will be run like the DMV.
Sam Jackson,
Newport News
***
Can we talk about something other than the color of our skin?
John Vargo,
Richmond
***
Changing the speed limit signs in the city of Richmond with a reduced limit will be a waste of the taxpayers’ money. Regardless, if the speed limit is reduced to 20 mph or even raised to 50 mph, there are those who will exceed the speed limit. Just drive around most city areas or even in any county or the interstates. A state trooper told me that if everyone drove the speed limit on the interstate, there would be the biggest traffic mess one would ever see. How much more of the taxpayers’ money is the city of Richmond going to waste?
Martin Goodman,
Richmond
***
Eighteen-hundred people die in the United States daily from smoking-related illnesses and less than 20 have died from vaping. If, despite the common knowledge that voluntarily inhaling chemicals causes illness and death, people continue to do it, they should expect the consequences.
Robert Lee,
Chester
***
Pretty simple: Who do you believe, President Donald Trump or the Democrats on keeping Medicare for seniors? Who keeps promises and who doesn’t? Remember “you can keep your doctor, you can keep your insurance”?
Dale McIntosh,
Midlothian
***
Glen Sturtevant’s support of the Equal Rights Amendment in the Virginia Senate last session was a classic case of political opportunism. He knew the measure was dead on arrival at the House of Delegates, but he can still campaign on it to maintain some support among Chesterfield County soccer moms.
Delaney Blom,
Richmond
