If “Medicare for All” is implemented, I assume there will be no need for health care insurance companies. If that is the case, what happens to all the folks employed by these companies? Will the unemployment rate increase with the attendant government unemployment insurance payments? Has anyone provided a forecast of this potential situation? Looks like a financial consideration that should be addressed.
Gene Mrava,
Midlothian
***
Why anyone would believe the Democrats’ confiscatory agenda of “Medicare for All,” the Green New Deal and reparations would result in anything other than punitive redistribution for the sake of an all out power grab defies common sense. America had better be paying attention because “the barbarians are at the gate.”
Mary Stella,
Midlothian
***
Dear Tony Bennett:
Please run for president.
Ernest Irby,
Henrico
***
I recently saw a guy wearing a Redskins shirt that said, “It’s a whole new season.” It might be a whole new season, but it looks like it is going to be another losing year. Maybe the Redskins’ record should factor into what Richmond annually pays the team to train here. The city should get some return on its money.
John Clark,
North Chesterfield
***
Beto O’Rourke shared videos of himself getting a haircut and dental checkup. Perhaps he will now include one showing his mom washing out his mouth with soap to clean up his foul language.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
Commercials for about a half-dozen candidates for positions in the General Assembly come across the screen of my TV as I watch the evening television news. All promise to do wonderful things for me. However, since not one of these candidates tell me which district they will represent, I don’t know which candidate has the potential to represent me in the General Assembly. Also, none of these candidates mentions the name of which party they are a member. With the shabby condition of politics in America today, they are ashamed to mention the party on whose platform they are running. Maybe they believe such mention might destroy their chances of winning.
John Wetlaufer Sr.
Mechanicsville
***
Mandatory gun buyback will not work. People who have guns say, “If you come for my gun, make sure you bring yours.”
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
Felicity Huffman isn’t getting “prison time.” She’s getting a two-week tour of a jailhouse.
Joe Tucci,
Manakin-Sabot
