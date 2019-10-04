Our country is in political turmoil. The Republicans will harass the next Democratic president, just as Democrats have harassed President Donald Trump. Who’s at fault? The voters. Who can correct these aberrations? The voters. Will the voters rise to the occasion? Let’s all pray that they do. The survival of our republic depends on it.
James W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
I have narrowed the latest government “unidentified aerial phenomena” down to 1) an email storage cloud; 2) a stack of IOUs for our $22 trillion debt; 3) a swarm of migrating dragonflies; and 4) who knows?
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
When did they move the Dismal Swamp from Virginia to Washington, D.C.?
Fred Dendler,
North Chesterfield
***
Poor internet reception at home makes me want to buy a set of encyclopedias. Whose fault is that?
Wayne Thacker,
Bumpass
***
There’s been a lot of hyperventilating by Democrats and the media about President Donald Trump’s request for a “favor” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But in 2012, President Barack Obama’s “hot-mic” comment to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he would have “more flexibility” to negotiate with Vladimir Putin after the election received comparatively little coverage. I don’t recall reporters pressing Obama on what he would have “more flexibility” to do.
John Kmec,
Chesterfield
***
It is ironic to see the huge numbers of new apartments and condos being built in the city while the recent national trend is for 20- to 35-year-olds in large numbers once again leaving cities and settling in the suburbs.
David M. Long,
Richmond
***
So, raising the threshold for grand theft has resulted in a significant drop in felony cases. Wow. Why didn’t someone think of that before. If we can ratchet up that threshold a little more, we might be able to eliminate felony cases altogether.
L. H. Hayward,
Henrico
***
Will somebody inform Richmond’s highway department that it is OK to have their crews work at night and weekends to finish the road improvement project on Forest Hill Avenue between the Willow Oaks Country Club and the Stratford Hills Shopping Center? The endless construction confusion is terrific.
Joseph Ondishko,
Richmond
***
I’m guessing President Donald Trump is wishing President John F. Kennedy had lived long enough to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces.”
Alice E. Hague,
Henrico
