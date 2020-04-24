Your Two Cents

New York has had two cats test positive for COVID-19. If there is such a shortage of test kits as the governor of New York claims, why are they testing cats?
Robert Suttler,
Powhatan
***
I find the Northam protesters’ slogan “Freedom over Fear” ironic. Why are the protesters wearing warfare gear like camouflage, and touting guns and gun rights? Who is afraid and who is being reasonably cautious?
Susan E. Ellett,
Richmond
***
Governor Northam, if more testing is the answer for reopening commerce, then make it happen. A simple approach: Keep Northern Virginia closed and reopen other areas. You need to take action other than holding press conferences.
Bernard Wilkerson,
North Chesterfield
***
Protests have added politics to the pandemic. Now we are not united. The virus has no politics, no bias whatsoever. We are the ones who take political positions over factual ones, placing lives at risk, while the virus simply spreads and kills, without regard for opinion.
John Vance,
Chesterfield
***
“Contact tracing” might sound like a wonderful idea if you are used to living in a police state like China. But I will throw my cellphone in the James River before I submit to any government plan that traces where I go and whom I see. The stay-at-home order already has impinged on enough constitutional rights.
Robin Traywick Williams,
Crozier
***
In Mary Davis’ Letter to the Editor on April 22, she implores us to “save a tree this Earth Day” and use an old-fashioned handkerchief instead of a paper towel or tissue. Trees, however, are a renewable resource. We actually plant more trees in the U.S. annually than we harvest. Furthermore, using tissues or paper towels is far more sanitary than a cloth handkerchief, particularly in this time of a pandemic.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
Now that we have all learned how to wash our hands, maybe we can all learn how to use our turn signals while driving.
Marvin L. Paley,
Richmond
***
Given a choice in these tough times, I would think we all would agree it would be better to sew masks instead of sowing discontent.
Ed Kamer,
Henrico
***
The next time I get a haircut, I am going to tip the barber well and then double up on the amount in an additional tip equal to the haircut that I missed while they were closed.
Michael C. Boggs,
Fredericksburg
