By Zoe Golden and Jordan Pulaski
With the lawsuit attacking the Affordable Care Act coming down in a split decision last week and being sent back to the district court, the confusion has not only affected our personal lives, but will affect our bottom line as small-business owners.
Last April we opened Small Friend Records & Books, named for our smallest friend, Peluga Lee, our pet dog who can be seen wandering around the store with us.
We didn’t set out to be a behemoth. We aimed to be a well-curated shop for Richmonders and visitors with discerning tastes in books and music, and a place for community.
As new business owners who financed our business ourselves, we’re reinvesting much of our revenue back into our store. This means that, for now, our income is low enough to qualify for Medicaid in Virginia under the rules of expansion put into place this year.
If it weren’t for Medicaid expansion we’d be uninsured, one hospital stay away from closing our business and looking for jobs to pay off our medical debt. Thanks to the Medicaid expansion that came with the Affordable Care Act we have insurance, with better access to the health care we need than we had even with private insurance. In fact, more than 300,000 Virginians are enrolled in the expanded Medicaid program, and all of us are in peril with the repeated legislative and legal attacks on the ACA.
And it doesn’t get talked about much, but health insurance is very much a small-business issue. Prior to the ACA, small-business owners and their employees comprised a disproportionate share of the working uninsured. In 2011, 6 in 10 of the nation’s uninsured workers were self-employed or working at companies with fewer than 100 employees.
For us, before we started Small Friend, we had health insurance through Jordan Pulaski’s job at a national supermarket chain. We were thankful to be covered, but there were the usual drawbacks. The cost wasn’t excessive but it wasn’t cheap either for our tight budgets. We paid about $150 a month for both of us to be covered.
These premiums by themselves didn’t seem excessive, but when added to the high deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs, quality care quickly moved out of reach for us. Decisions to visit the doctor became financial-based decisions rather than health-based. Many times we chose not to seek the care we needed for fear of how it would impact our budget.
Last year, as we planned to open our store, we researched private health insurance options outside of the employer-based plan we’d been on. We learned soon enough that we couldn’t afford what was on the market. We made the difficult decision to forgo health insurance, a huge gamble just as we were taking a big leap in starting our own business. From April through December 2018 we hoped we wouldn’t get sick. Thankfully, neither of us had a major medical issue, though there were times we wanted to visit the doctor but couldn’t.
When enrollment through Medicaid expansion became available in January 2019, we signed up immediately. It’s been an absolute relief to have access to health care again. We’ve caught back up on checkups and have been able to be proactive about our health. And the peace of mind of knowing we can seek care when we need it has reduced stress and let us focus on growing our business.
But that relief will be short-lived if the Trump administration succeeds in dismantling the ACA through the courts. With no real plan in place, the court’s decision to invalidate the individual mandate as a proxy for the entire law would be an attack on the millions of small-business owners, like ourselves, who were able to sustain our entrepreneurship because of the support through Medicaid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.