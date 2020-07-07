It has been a bad week for energy production in the United States.
On Sunday, Dominion Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. announced they were scrapping plans to build a 600-mile natural gas pipeline that had been in the works since 2014. The decision to cancel construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) ends a six-year battle between the two companies and scores of environmental groups.
The $8 billion project would have created a 42-inch-wide pipeline connecting Marcellus shale fields in West Virginia to energy markets in coastal Virginia and North Carolina. The pipeline, which would have stretched 600 miles — much of that through Virginia — was more than 3 years behind schedule and $3 billion over budget. The two energy companies say further delays and court costs would have wiped out any hope of economic viability for the endeavor.
On Sunday, Dominion also announced it was selling the rest of its natural-gas transmission and storage network to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. for $9.7 billion — which includes $4 billion in cash and the assumption of $5.7 billion in debt.
On the heels of Sunday’s announcement, on Monday, a federal judge vacated a permit for the Dakota Access pipeline. The 1,172-mile oil pipeline begins in the shale oil fields of North Dakota and runs through South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois. In his blistering opinion, the judge claimed the Army Corps of Engineers failed to follow National Environmental Policy Act procedures when it issued the pipeline a permit to build beneath Lake Oahe. As a result, the pipeline must be shut down and drained by August 5, and a full environmental impact statement (EIS) completed. Oil has been flowing through the pipeline for the past 13 months. Monday’s decision was celebrated as a major victory for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe which has vehemently opposed its development.
Closer to home, in a joint statement explaining their decision to cancel the ACP, Thomas F. Farrell, Dominion Energy chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Lynn J. Good, Duke Energy chair, president and chief executive officer, noted: “This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States. Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged.”
The energy companies overcame a major hurdle on June 15 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a permit allowing the pipeline to pass through the Appalachian Trail had been properly executed by the U.S. Forest Service. But that victory was too little, too late as both Duke and Dominion say the final straw was an April decision by a federal judge in Montana who vacated a water quality permit that would have allowed the builders to lay pipe below hundreds of bodies of water and wetlands.
Although environmental groups celebrated the ACP news, advocates of the project were far less upbeat. The loss of the pipeline means energy-squeezed schools, businesses, homes and military installations in coastal Virginia and northeastern North Carolina still face an energy shortage as they seek to replace shuttered coal-fired plants.
In addition to providing the region with plentiful, affordable energy, the ACP would have brought thousands of jobs to North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
While environmental groups opposed the pipeline, the ACP had numerous supporters, including Gov. Ralph Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Harry Bryant, chairman of the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, says the loss of the pipeline and its related revenue is an economic blow to the financially troubled county.
To remain energy independent, this nation will continue to need natural gas and oil for some time. Pipelines are by far the safest mode of transporting those fuels. Hundreds of thousands of miles of pipeline already run safely beneath the land and hardly anyone notices their existence.
Solar and wind are making huge advances, but we are a long way from being able to rely solely on renewable energy. For the foreseeable future, solar, wind, natural gas and even nuclear energy all must be included in a portfolio capable of providing Virginia and the nation with a clean, safe and uninterrupted power grid.
— Robin Beres
