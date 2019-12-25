While international cities are rising as technology capitals at the expense of some American ones, there’s an American city that is also rising — and has for the first time elbowed its way into the rankings of the top 20 cities for technology start-ups.
The city is Washington, D.C.
Washington has the 19th best “startup ecosystem” in the world, according to the “Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2019,” a study produced by a San Francisco nonprofit that analyzed the economies of 150 metro areas around the world to determine which ones are the best places in which to launch a new company or move a growing one. But Washington is the shorthand. It really is referring to the larger Washington metro area, which brings in Northern Virginia — and that’s what matters most to us.
Historically speaking, this is a significant change. Once Washington was considered a “company town” for the federal government. Now it’s growing a private sector that ranks on a global scale.
All things are relative, of course: The report ranks Washington just behind Bangalore, India. Still, Washington is now on a list that makes it the eighth best technology start-up hotspot in the U.S. — behind Silicon Valley (No. 1 on the global list), New York (2) and Boston (5) and in front of Seattle (12), Austin, Texas (16) and Chicago (17).
Keep in mind this is even before Amazon opens in Arlington. Instead, the report cites Washington the third best place in the world for cybersecurity start-ups — “these companies can draw on a regional population of cyber-related engineers three times larger than the rest of the country combined.”
The report also cites Washington’s growing role in the field of “life sciences.” There, it ranks Washington as the 10th best place in the world for start-ups. This, by the way, is a field where the United States dominates. The top four life sciences cities — and six of the top 10 — are American. (Those top four, by the way, are Silicon Valley, Boston, San Diego and New York, in that order. London interrupts things at the number five spot, then there’s another American city, Los Angeles, at six).
What does this matter to the rest of the state? One of Virginia’s policy goals has been to grow a bigger private sector because until now, its two biggest metro areas (Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads) have been overly dependent on federal spending. That’s a goal that both Democrats and Republicans have agreed on; it’s why the business community pushed for the creation of the GO Virginia economic development councils.
It doesn’t make for a snappy bumper sticker slogan, but this bipartisan goal is one of the most important things going on in Virginia. That’s why Virginia was so keen on landing Amazon’s HQ2 — because Amazon would go a long way toward that goal of creating more private sector jobs in what had been a government-dominated economy.
Schools in rural Virginia get most of their funding from Richmond, but Richmond collects the biggest share of that tax revenue from Northern Virginia. If you want to see more state funding for local schools, then you really want to see more tax revenues generated out of Northern Virginia.
We already see the connection between Amazon’s decision to locate in Arlington and future growth at Virginia Tech. Part of Virginia’s commitment to Amazon was to grow a bigger talent pipeline of graduates with computer skills. Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands has estimated that might mean 2,000 additional students in Blacksburg. Maybe some of them will go to work for Amazon. Maybe some of them will go to work for other tech companies in Northern Virginia. Maybe some of them will decide to stay in the Roanoke and New River valleys and help grow our technology sector there.
Meanwhile, in far Southwest Virginia, Wise County has been pitching itself as a lower-cost place for cybersecurity firms in Northern Virginia — or individual workers who are able to telecommute.
That’s not as preposterous as it might seem to some: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has a software engineering program, and, thanks largely to funding from the state’s tobacco commission, parts of Wise County have surprisingly fast broadband connections for a rural county.
None of these things will happen overnight, and they might not happen at all — but the odds of spin-off jobs coming to rural Virginia are certainly better if there’s a bigger technology sector in the D.C. area than if there isn’t.
That’s why Washington’s new ranking as the world’s 19th best technopolis matters to us.
—Adapted from The Roanoke Times
